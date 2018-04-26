Giants GM Dave Gettleman says devaluation of RBs is ‘a crock’
Gettleman said Barkley’s position never entered the Giants’ thinking.
Last week Dave Gettleman said the devaluation of running backs is a myth.
Thursday he went a step further.
“It’s a crock,” the Giants general manager said of the philosophy that running backs do not have enough value and longevity to be selected with the No. 2 overall pick. “I think a lot of that stuff is nonsense. I think it’s someone who had decided to get into the analytics of it and went through whatever . . . At the end of the day, a great player is a great player.”
And Gettleman clearly believes Saquon Barkley is just that.
“He’s a touchdown maker,” he said. “He’s a threat to take it to the house every time he gets his hands on the ball.”
“You can overthink it — it’s a running back this and that — you can make yourself crazy about it and you can overthink things,” he said. “You have to go with your instincts and understand what it takes to put together a winning football team.”
