Last week Dave Gettleman said the devaluation of running backs is a myth.

Thursday he went a step further.

“It’s a crock,” the Giants general manager said of the philosophy that running backs do not have enough value and longevity to be selected with the No. 2 overall pick. “I think a lot of that stuff is nonsense. I think it’s someone who had decided to get into the analytics of it and went through whatever . . . At the end of the day, a great player is a great player.”

And Gettleman clearly believes Saquon Barkley is just that.

“He’s a touchdown maker,” he said. “He’s a threat to take it to the house every time he gets his hands on the ball.”

Gettleman said Barkley’s position never entered the Giants’ thinking.

“You can overthink it — it’s a running back this and that — you can make yourself crazy about it and you can overthink things,” he said. “You have to go with your instincts and understand what it takes to put together a winning football team.”