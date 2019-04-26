The Giants drafted two defensive starters in the first round, using the picks they had accumulated from the trades of Odell Beckham Jr., Eli Apple and Damon Harrison to get them. Hardly anyone noticed.

That’s what happens when a team drafts a quarterback sixth overall.

But when the season begins in September, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and cornerback Deandre Baker will have much more impact on the Giants’ immediate fate than Daniel Jones. They could even become young cornerstones of the defense by the time Jones takes the field for the first time in a regular season game.

The Giants selected Lawrence with the 17th overall pick – the first-rounder they acquired in the Beckham trade from Cleveland – then traded up from 37 to 30 to get Baker. That move up cost them the fourth- and fifth-rounders they got in exchange for Apple and Harrison.

Lawrence grew up a Giants fan in North Carolina. Watching defensive linemen such as Justin Tuck, Michael Strahan, Osi Umenyiora and Fred Robbins, he said, turned him on to Big Blue.

“It kind of inspired me,” he said.

Now he gets to follow them.

The 6-4, 345-pounder gives the Giants a nose tackle for the middle of a young defensive line where he will be flanked by Dalvin Tomlinson and B.J. Hill.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“My goal is to come in Day One and challenge the defensive line as being the greatest unit in the world kind of thing,” he said. “That’s just kind of what my mindset is going to be and what is has been since I’ve been in high school. Let’s not settle, let’s go get it.”

In Baker, the Giants got a player they think is the best cover cornerback in the draft. That’s a status Baker agreed with.

“Nobody’s game film can match mine, nobody’s production can match mine,” Baker said. “The Giants knew that, and they took me with the 30th pick.”

Baker was so dominant at Georgia that he allowed just one touchdown reception his entire career at Georgia, and none in the past two seasons. The one score he let up?

“It was a back-shoulder fade from the 1-yard line against TCU in the bowl game,” he said. “It just says that I’m up to date and I study the game. I watch the things I did wrong more than the things I did good.”

Baker is 5-11 and 185, a little smaller than ideal for a cornerback, and his measurables at the NFL Combine were not off-the-charts. But scouts say he plays bigger than his actual size and some compare him to Josh Norman in terms of his intensity and ability to hound receivers.

Thursday marked the first time in Giants history that the team selected three first-rounders in the same draft. Twice previously they had two first-round picks, most recently in 1984. In that way, this was a historic draft for the franchise. The Giants are hoping it will be in other regards as well.

“We feel like we got three guys that are going to impact this franchise for a long time,” GM Dave Gettleman said after Thursday night’s activity.

Two, most likely, far quicker than the other.