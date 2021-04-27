Back up about a month and a half ago, before free agency started, to when the Giants were staring at two gaping holes on their roster. They needed to find offensive playmakers who could shake the team out of its point-scoring slumber, and they needed to find edge rushers to get after opposing quarterbacks.

General manager Dave Gettleman was asked way back then whether he would be able to plug both of those gaps in free agency.

"Well," he said, "there is the draft, right?"

Right. In fact, it starts on Thursday. And after a wild spending spree that seems to have improved the offensive side of the ball dramatically with the additions of Kenny Golladay, Kyle Rudolph and the potential of John Ross, the Giants are down to one glaring deficiency on their team.

The Giants posted 40 sacks last year, but more than a third of those (15 1/2) came from two defensive linemen, Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence. The most sacks by a non-lineman on the Giants last season were the 4.0 posted by Kyler Fackrell, who spent time on injured reserve, and he was not brought back in free agency.

The Giants have spent years waiting for one of their draft picks to develop into a feared quarterback hunter. It’s a plan that has worked in the past. The backbone of their last two championship runs were players taken in the second and third rounds who developed into monsters, such as Michael Strahan, Osi Umenyiora and Justin Tuck. But it’s been a decade since the Giants drafted Jason Pierre-Paul in 2010’s first round, the last homegrown edge rusher they’ve developed.

The wait continues. Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines, the two players with the most potential on the team, both missed most of last season due to injuries.

"I feel good about those two guys," Gettleman said. "I wish Lorenzo and X had been able to play the whole season last year, but you know what, they couldn’t, so we filled in with some guys and did the best we could."

That group included rookies Cam Brown and Carter Coughlin. Coughlin had the only sack between them.

"You’re growing them up," Gettleman said.

With a team that now seemingly is poised to start contending, though, they need more than the green bananas they’ve drafted in the past at the position. The defense is very strong in the secondary, very solid up front, and very good in the middle. There is only one spot in the unit – on the whole roster, really – where they are lacking. It just so happens to be the most important one, too.

"Edge rushers are how you win," Giants director of college scouting Chris Pettit said. "You win with guys who rush the passer."

Now it’s time to get one.

If this is the draft the Giants decide to pick a fully developed pass-rusher, however, they could be in trouble. There is no dominant top-five consensus pick at the position in this draft, no Chase Young or Joey or Nick Bosa who will enter the NFL as game-wreckers. But there are options for the Giants.

Kwity Paye of Michigan, Azeez Ojulari of Georgia, Jayson Oweh of Penn State and Gregory Rousseau of Miami probably are first-round picks. Are they worth the 11th overall selection that the Giants currently hold?

"I wouldn't say it's too rich for edge rushers," Giants director of college scouting Chris Pettit said. "I wouldn't say there aren't guys available (at 11)."

That’s debatable. The Giants could trade back and take one of those players later in the first round. Or they could wait for the second day of the draft to find their guy in Carlos Basham of Wake Forest or Ade Ogundeji of Notre Dame. Perhaps they’ll go even deeper. Malcolm Koonce from Buffalo is an intriguing prospect in whom the Giants coaching staff invested considerable time in recent weeks, but he would be more a developmental player. As noted, the Giants have plenty of those.

Gettleman came into this offseason fully aware of the deficiencies on his team. He addressed one of them in free agency. He’ll have the rest of this week to take care of the other.