TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 15° Good Evening
Few Clouds 15° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Who will Giants take in first round of 2018 NFL Draft?

Our experts have UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen or Penn State running back Saquon Barkley falling to the Giants.

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen warms up on the

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen warms up on the field for the the Cactus Bowl against Kansas State at Chase Field on Dec. 26, 2017 in Phoenix. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jennifer Stewart

By Newsday Staff
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Giants will pick second or third in the 2018 NFL Draft. Our experts’ take on whom they might pick:

BOB GLAUBER

JOSH ROSEN, QB, UCLA

If Sam Darnold is available, fine. But if he goes before the Giants pick, Rosen is a terrific choice. He has the “wow” factor, and with Eli Manning turning 37 on Wednesday, it’s time to find his heir apparent.

Nick Klopsis

JOSH ROSEN, QB, UCLA

The Giants must find their heir apparent to Eli Manning regardless of whether Manning returns. Rosen has an excellent arm, can make any throw and has a knack for comebacks, which might remind Giants fans of Manning. But while Eli is a quiet leader, Rosen’s outspoken personality could come across as brash.

Tom Rock

SAQUON BARKLEY, RB, Penn State

The Giants have not had a game-changing every-down running back since Tiki Barber, and they have a chance to grab one in Barkley. Are there other needs? Sure. But if Eli Manning is back for 2018 and new GM Dave Gettleman is able to rebuild the offensive line through free agency, adding Barkley could change the entire dynamic of the offense. Fans want to grab a potential franchise quarterback with a high pick, but each year has a crop of one or two hot prospects who fit that mold . . . and most don’t work out. A generational running back is a rarity and should not be skipped over.

By Newsday Staff
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah drives to the SBU finishes non-conference schedule with tough loss
Giants quarterback Eli Manning leaves the field after Few Giants remain from season’s opening lineup
Nets guard Caris LeVert and Spurs guard Manu LeVert makes defensive presence felt
Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina dunks during a game Hornacek wants to give Ntilikina more minutes
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis drives against Pelicans forward Knicks come back for road win over Pelicans
Jets guard Brian Winters gets to spike during Jets RG Winters says he needs surgery