Saquon Barkley and Sam Darnold will be sharing a stadium. And a whole lot more.

The two likely will be linked for the rest of their careers after the Giants selected Barkley, a running back, and decided not to take a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft Thursday night. The Jets took Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick. The two will be compared to each other for the next decade.

Dave Gettleman knows that.

“I don’t care,” he said. “I know you’re looking at me like I’m crazy. I don’t care.”

So while Darnold may be the savior of the Jets and bring them a Super Bowl title (or more) in the coming years, Gettleman said he’ll have no regrets about taking Barkley no matter what his career amounts to.

“All I care about is the New York Football Giants and every decision we make will be in the best interest of the New York Football Giants,” he said. “I don’t care about that stuff. It doesn’t bother me. Every decision that we are going to make is going to be in the best interest of this iconic franchise.’’