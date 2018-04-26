TODAY'S PAPER
Dave Gettleman on Saquon Barkley-Sam Darnold link: ‘I don’t care’

The two will be compared to each other for the next decade, and Dave Gettleman knows that.

USC quarterback Sam Darnold with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after Darnold is selected by the Jets during the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. Photo Credit: AP / Perry Knotts

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Saquon Barkley and Sam Darnold will be sharing a stadium. And a whole lot more.

The two likely will be linked for the rest of their careers after the Giants selected Barkley, a running back, and decided not to take a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft Thursday night. The Jets took Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick. The two will be compared to each other for the next decade.

Dave Gettleman knows that.

“I don’t care,” he said. “I know you’re looking at me like I’m crazy. I don’t care.”

So while Darnold may be the savior of the Jets and bring them a Super Bowl title (or more) in the coming years, Gettleman said he’ll have no regrets about taking Barkley no matter what his career amounts to.

“All I care about is the New York Football Giants and every decision we make will be in the best interest of the New York Football Giants,” he said. “I don’t care about that stuff. It doesn’t bother me. Every decision that we are going to make is going to be in the best interest of this iconic franchise.’’

