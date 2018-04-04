The Giants players report to their offseason program in New Jersey next week, and they’ll be joined by a parade of potential teammates as well. Among the anticipated draft prospects who are expected to visit the Giants in New Jersey are quarterbacks Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, as well as running back Saquon Barkley. If the Giants stay at No. 2 in the draft at the end of the month, there is a good chance one of those players will be selected.

It’s certainly not unusual for a team with a high pick to bring prospects in for pre-draft visits. In fact, those players and others will be making the rounds to other teams up and down the East Coast (including reported visits with the Jets). It is, however, a departure for the Giants.

Under the previous regime, the Giants typically used on-site visits for medical follow-ups and to clear any red flags that might need addressing. Rarely had the player selected by the Giants in the first round visited the facility before having his name called. New general manager Dave Gettleman appears to be changing that philosophy.

Whether it is the weight of the No. 2 overall pick that is making that change, the desire to create an impression in league circles that the Giants are interested in going in any of a number of directions to drive up the value of the pick for a potential trade, or a true alteration of the team’s modus operandi, it should be an interesting upcoming week at the team’s facility.