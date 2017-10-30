At some point in the last few weeks, rumors regarding a potential trade of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie made their way to his agent. The Giants veteran cornerback then was asked by his representation whether he wanted to explore it.

“I told him don’t look into that, it is what it is,” Rodgers-Cromartie said. “I don’t think about that. Trading ain’t on my mind.”

Rodgers-Cromartie is just one of the established players on the 1-6 Giants who could be coveted by a more competitive team as the NFL trade deadline looms at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. If the Giants decide they get enough value in return, they might make a deal. With their season already a lost cause, they certainly could be sellers. But the players most observers think could draw the most interest — Rodgers-Cromartie, linebacker Jonathan Casillas and running back Shane Vereen — all said on Monday that they both expect and hope to remain with the Giants.

“I want to finish what I started here,” Vereen said.

Casillas is one of the few Giants players who have been traded in the middle of a season. He went from the Bucs to the Patriots in 2014 and wound up helping them win a Super Bowl. He said that deal was nudged along by him looking to get out of Tampa Bay. That’s not the case now, even with the Patriots likely on the lookout for linebacker help as they make another run at the playoffs.

“I’ve been a part of a trade, but I don’t want to be a part of a trade from this team, that’s for sure,” Casillas said. “However many years I have left [in the NFL], I want to finish my career as a Giant. I’m all in here.”

Rodgers-Cromartie, who was suspended for violating team rules earlier this month, joked that he is “too busy trying to fit in here” to worry about doing it with another team.

“Where am I going?” he asked when asked if he expects to be a Giant at 4:01 p.m. on Tuesday. “I ain’t packing up.”