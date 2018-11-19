Each of these Giants victories — the ones in the past two games and whichever ones lie ahead — have two effects on the team. The first is the obvious. Winning is good, everyone wants to win and it’s better than losing. It makes it easier to come to work in the morning, makes it more comfortable to spend the day in meetings going over the minutiae of pro football, and lightens the mood away from the building.

The second?

It makes the earlier losses worse.

They already were tough to stomach on their own, such as the one against the Panthers on a 63-yard field goal as time expired and the near comebacks against the Jaguars, Falcons and Cowboys. Looking back on them from the perspective of a 3-7 record — and with the knowledge of how the rest of the NFC East is performing — makes them sting even more.

Imagine if . . .

Nope. Stop right there. Pat Shurmur isn’t doing that.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I don’t look back,” he said Monday, riding a two-game winning streak and beginning preparations for Sunday’s game in Philadelphia. “I just don’t.”

Perhaps at some point there will be time to reflect, to run through the alternate outcomes, the hypothetical results. For now, though, Shurmur is firmly planted. As he said: “I like to leave my feet right where they’re at.”

Of course there are regrets. Of course there are things that could have been done better, on the field and on the sideline, that would have had the Giants in far better position to make a run than they are in now as they stare up from last place in a weak division.

“As we go through this, as a coach, you think about things that could have played out better,” Shurmur said. “I was in a Super Bowl. I wish we would have won it, but we didn’t. So you move on. You can’t do that. That’s part of the message we give to the players. Just keep going.”

It’s something Shurmur said has always been part of his makeup, an ability to look forward and not backward.

“I think it’s been reinforced throughout my life, but I’ve always been this way,” he said. “In every sport I ever played in, in everything I’ve ever done. You can’t worry about yesterday, you know? If you failed yesterday, let’s find a way to succeed today. And you just keep moving. We’ve taken a lot of punches and thrown a lot of punches, so you just keep moving. I think that’s what you have to do.”

It’s very easy to have a different outlook. Fans certainly do. In the past two weeks, those who root for the Giants have gone from drooling over a top-three draft pick for the second year in a row to agonizing over the couldas, wouldas and shouldas of the first eight games. And while they are consciously blocking out the past, the Giants players know it’s there.

“We are where we are now,” tight end Evan Engram said. “It would be nice. It’s definitely easy to think about. But we’ve just got to keep working on what we’ve got.”

Said Shurmur: “If we played two or three games a year, you wouldn’t have to worry about that, you wouldn’t have to have that kind of mindset. But when we play a long season like we do, that’s got to be the mindset. Just keep rolling and add it up at the end.”

And if the math comes up short? Well, that’s what the offseason is for: thinking about such things.

“We’re playing this thing just the way you have to play it,’’ Shurmur said. “We own a poor record in the first half, but you keep playing . . . You can never tell what’s going to happen.”