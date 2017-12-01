Giants-Raiders preview, notes

AND NOW FOR SOMETHING COMPLETELY DIFFERENT

At the end of a bizarre week, the strangest sight is yet to come.

That will arrive on a television screen near you on Sunday afternoon when the Giants play the Raiders in Oakland and, for the first time in over 13 years, someone other than Eli Manning trots out onto the field for the opening offensive snap. It will be jarring. It will be sad. It will be shocking in its timing. For an entire generation of Giants fans, it will be something they have never witnessed.

But it shouldn’t be unexpected. Eli Manning won two Super Bowls for the Giants, he did not build them a time machine or find the fountain of youth. At some point — whether it was this week, this season, three seasons from now — Manning was going to have to step aside and yield to a younger player. The Giants have been hinting at that for the past year.

“[Manning] understands that at some point we have to look at the other quarterbacks because he’s not going to play forever,” co-owner John Mara said this week.

There could have been cleaner ways to do this. Maybe. The easiest out for everyone would have been if Manning spent this game on the sideline with his arm in a sling or with a pending visit to Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion. No one wishes for anyone to get injured, but that would have been the only transition short of a Lombardi Trophy hoist into the sunset with no villain, no scapegoat. (Although there certainly would be plenty blaming the porous offensive line for allowing Manning to get hurt.)

Instead, the franchise had to make a decision. That it was made by a coach and general manager many believe won’t last in their current roles far beyond the New Year makes it hurt. That it was made in favor of a quarterback deemed not good enough to be re-signed by the Jets this offseason makes it sting. That it was made in a season when Manning was not afforded a full allotment of playmakers and protectors on the offense makes it frustrating. That it made Manning’s eyes tear up, forced him to play on the scout team this week, and might have created an irreparable rift between the franchise and the franchise quarterback, makes it sad.

But that it had to be made at some point, well, that should hardly be a surprise.

212

Regular-season games played by Eli Manning, which is second-most in franchise history behind Michael Strahan (216). Manning likely will have to be back on the team as the starting quarterback next season to achieve the record.