The Giants are ready to start talking contract with Odell Beckham Jr.

After months of speculation and conversation about the star receiver’s business status as he enters the final season of his rookie deal while coming off ankle surgery, team co-owner John Mara said on Thursday that the Giants have decided they will begin direct negotiations with Beckham’s agents ”sooner rather than later.”

In reality, those negotiations have been taking place for a while. Just not face-to-face.

Everything from Beckham’s appearances in viral videos (both flattering and unflattering) to the Giants’ dangling of Beckham for a potential trade during the offseason has brought them to this point. You’d need Waze to negotiate the route from the last time Mara spoke extensively about Beckham, saying at the league meetings in March that he was weary of Beckham’s antics and having to answer questions about him, to Thursday when, before the team took the field for its first practice of training camp, Mara said without caveat or hesitation that he wants Beckham “to be a Giant for a long time.”

Yes, the relative quiet and good behavior from Beckham between those two comments played a large role in the Giants’ willingness to come to the negotiating table.

“I think Odell personally is moving in the right direction,” Mara said. “I think he’s come in here with a good attitude. He showed up [Wednesday to report to camp] with a smile on his face… It certainly had an effect on our desire to start negotiating. He’s had the right attitude all along.”

And yes, the Giants know that it will take a very large contract, perhaps one that will make Beckham the highest-paid receiver in NFL history, to keep him around. Beckham is due to earn $8.459 million this season under his current contract. The new one likely will pay him more than 10 times that amount.

“We think we know what it will take to sign him,” Mara said. “Hopefully we’ll come to an agreement.”