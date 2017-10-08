Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. fractures ankle vs. Chargers

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. fractured his left ankle in the fourth quarter of a 27-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at MetLife Stadium.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. leaps for a pass defended by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. can't make the catch defended by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. can't make the catch defended by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Beckham Jr. was injured on the play.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Beckham Jr. was injured on the play.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Beckham Jr. was injured on the play.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Beckham Jr. was injured on the play.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. lays on the field after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. grabs his left leg after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. lays on the field after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. grabs his left leg after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is assisted on the field after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is assisted on the field after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants is attended to after being injured on a play in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is assisted on to a cart after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is assisted on to a cart after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is assisted onto a cart after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is taken off the field in a cart after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is assisted onto a cart after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is assisted onto a cart after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is assisted onto a cart after being injured on a tackle during the fourth quarter as Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Jahleel Addae look on during an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is taken off the field on a cart after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is taken off the field on a cart after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants is attended to after being injured on a play in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants is attended to after being injured on a play in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants is attended to after being injured on a play in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.