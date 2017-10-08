Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. fractures ankle vs. Chargers

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. fractured his left ankle in the fourth quarter of a 27-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at MetLife Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. leaps for a pass defended by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. can't make the catch defended by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. can't make the catch defended by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Beckham Jr. was injured on the play.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Beckham Jr. was injured on the play.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Beckham Jr. was injured on the play.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Beckham Jr. was injured on the play.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. lays on the field after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. grabs his left leg after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. lays on the field after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. grabs his left leg after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is assisted on the field after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is assisted on the field after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Mike Stobe) (Credit: Mike Stobe) Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants is attended to after being injured on a play in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is assisted on to a cart after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is assisted on to a cart after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is assisted onto a cart after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is taken off the field in a cart after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is assisted onto a cart after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is assisted onto a cart after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is assisted onto a cart after being injured on a tackle during the fourth quarter as Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Jahleel Addae look on during an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is taken off the field on a cart after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is taken off the field on a cart after being injured on a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Mike Stobe) (Credit: Mike Stobe) Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants is attended to after being injured on a play in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Mike Stobe) (Credit: Mike Stobe) Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants is attended to after being injured on a play in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.