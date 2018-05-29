Giants’ playmakers eager to share the wealth

The Giants’ offense is shaping up to have a lot of potent players. Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be on the brink of a full return from ankle surgery, Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard are developing into star players, and first-round pick Saquon Barkley has the potential to become a game-changer.

But there will still be only one football on the field.

“We definitely have a lot of talent, and we’re going to utilize all of it as well,” Engram said after Tuesday’s OTA workout in which he made a dynamic catch down the right sideline on a deep pass from Eli Manning. “The ball’s going to find the best player. We don’t really care where the ball goes, I just know we have a lot of talent.”

There is one sure way to make everyone happy no matter their number of touches.

“As long as we’re winning games, I don’t really care how it comes together,” Shepard said. “I just don’t want to have another season like last year, so whoever gets the ball, I know that you can trust in them to make big plays. I’m happy about that.”

Added Engram: “I know based off last year, we’d all like a lot more wins at any cost. We’re going to have the guys that are going to come in and compete and do whatever it takes to win a ballgame and not really worry about personal accolades and numbers.”