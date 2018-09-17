ARLINGTON, Texas

What gave the Giants’ offensive line so much trouble in Sunday’s 20-13 loss to the Cowboys in which they ran for only 35 yards and allowed six sacks?

Everything. You name it, really. “They blitzed, they ran stunts, they rushed four,” LT Nate Solder said after the game. “They did a number of things and we didn’t pick up any of it.” The biggest issue for the Giants was that none of it was a surprise or super elaborate. “Pretty much everything they hit us with we’d seen on film,” rookie LG Will Hernandez said. “We studied for it. We’ve just got to go out there, pick up, and execute.”

Are there any changes the Giants can make in personnel to fix the offensive line?

Probably not. They have one backup tackle in second-year player Chad Wheeler. They’re going to their backup center in John Greco with starter Jon Halapio out indefinitely with what looks to be a fracture in his lower leg. These are the hog mollies that the Giants have to go through the season with. They have to figure out how to make them work.

Did Eli Manning really run two quarterback sneaks?

Yes he did. That is something Manning has rarely done in his career. “Coach [Pat] Shurmur and I have talked about it before, had it in the offense, and practice it some,” Manning said. “It came up twice [in this game] so we did whatever it takes to get first downs.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

What happened on the Cowboys’ first touchdown?

It’s gotta be the shoes. CB Janoris Jenkins said he slipped because he was wearing the wrong cleats. That allowed Tavon Austin to get past him and catch a 64-yard scoring pass on the third snap of the game. Safety Curtis Riley was late getting over to help, and Austin was able to step out of a tackle attempt by Riley and avoid a diving attempt by Jenkins in pursuit.

How many players have caught passes from both Eli and Peyton Manning?

Three, after this game. Cody Latimer, who began his career with the Broncos, became the third following Jim Finn and Brandon Stokley. He caught his first pass from Eli this season on a 37-yarder down the right sideline. He added a second catch later on the drive.

How many losses in a row to the Cowboys is this?

Three. The Giants swept the series in 2016 – the year they won 11 games and went to the playoffs – but were swept last season and lost on Sunday.

When was the last time the Giants recovered their own onside kick?

Dec. 14, 2014, against the Redskins. The Giants managed to do it on Sunday with 1:27 remaining when Aldrick Rosas kicked the ball into the Cowboys’ front line and special teams captain Michael Thomas recovered the live loose ball.

When was the last time a Giants player caught 14 passes like Saquon Barkley did?

Trick question! It had never happened in the team’s history. Barkley’s 14 catches broke the record of 13 set by Tiki Barber on Jan. 2, 2000.