The Giants practiced in the rain while wearing masks on Thursday.

"It was as comfortable as you would think," safety Logan Ryan said afterward. "We’re not the first team to go through this, we won’t be the last, so we just have to handle it the best we can. This is 2020, so there are a lot of things we have to adjust for and of lot of curveballs."

This latest twist came in the form of guard Will Hernandez testing positive for COVID-19, most of the offensive line being kept home while they await further testing to see if they contracted the coronavirus from him, and the extra layer of PPEs while the remaining players were on the field.

"That has not been required before now but we’re going to make sure our players are wearing their masks during the actual activity," Joe Judge said. "That will be different for our guys right there."

Those precautions will remain in place for the near future.

"Definitely [until] this thing clears up," Judge said. "We’ll see how it works with the team, we’ll see what the league protocols mandate us to do. We just want to make sure we make the best decisions for the players at all times . . . We want to make sure we definitely get through this patch, we keep our players safe."

The Giants also moved some of their meetings to a virtual format. Judge said he would wait to determine whether they would continue that way.

As for the practice itself, quarterback Daniel Jones said it went well despite the obstacles.

"I thought guys did a good job and brought a lot of energy and I thought we were able to get a lot done," he said.

He even laughed (a little) when asked if he is nervous about the possibility of playing behind a makeshift offensive line like he had on Thursday, one that could include practice squadders and tight ends if not enough players are cleared to return for the game against the Bucs.

Said Jones: "We’ll be ready to play on Monday night."