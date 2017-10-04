Former Giants center Shaun O’Hara, now an analyst for NFL Network, gave a blistering assessment of the team’s current offensive line when he spoke on SiriusXM’s NFL Radio Wednesday morning.

“You’re going to struggle each and every week if your fundamentals are that poor,” O’Hara said. “And every time I turn on the film it’s just little technique stuff. If I was the o-line coach those guys wouldn’t leave the field until we got it right… I would go Bear Bryant on their [expletive].”

The offensive line has improved some from the first two weeks, but O’Hara said not by enough. And when it comes to the most embattled player on the line, Ereck Flowers, the bar for success is adjusted.

“Our standard is so low it’s like, ‘Oh, you know, it wasn’t that bad, he didn’t ruin the game,’” O’Hara said. “I mean, he’s gotten better in pass protection but his run game footwork and effort is awful.”

It’s not just Flowers who caught O’Hara’s wrath.

“The one thing that just leaves you scratching your head is the simple aspects of the game,” he said. “Combination blocks are things that Dave [Diehl] and I were working on in high school. If you’re doing a combination block with your guard or with your tackle you shouldn’t be tripping on each other, you shouldn’t be getting split by a defensive tackle. And we all watched the game [Sunday in Tampa] and the first two snaps of the game they lose eight yards on two running plays.”