ALLEN PARK, Mich. – One of the units that stood out for the Giants in their joint practice against the Lions on Tuesday was the offensive line. Not only did they appear to be coming together as a unit, rookie guard Will Hernandez said they feel the difference too.

“I think we’ve been doing it ever since practice started this week,” Hernandez said. “We knew our goal was to come out here and work together, communicate, and execute, and I think we did just that.”

The entire offense looked crisp and efficient. Hardly any of Eli Manning’s passes fell to the ground as he had time to throw and he looked sharp and well-rested after several days of reduced snap counts. Having Odell Beckham Jr. certainly helped. But the key seemed to be the offensive line.

Hernandez even had a big block on an early run, putting Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah on the ground while pulling to make a hole for Wayne Gallman.

Hernandez said facing the Lions is helping the Giants linemen find their mojo.

“The competitiveness is definitely there,” he said. “The guys want to win the day. We came out with that mindset. We decided from the very beginning that we were going to come out here and have a good day. And that’s exactly what we did.”