Giants players say they will not show up in person for the voluntary offseason training program that is scheduled to begin next week, joining a growing number of teams that have taken similar stands as the NFL embarks on its second season since the outbreak of COVID-19.

"Our team is a strong, unified brotherhood of professionals who love the game of football and work year-round to perfect our craft," the players said in a statement on Thursday issued through the NFLPA. "We also have to make the best decisions to protect our health and safety, which is why players on our team are exercising our CBA right to not attend in-person voluntary workouts."

The offseason program will be held virtually, just as it was in its entirety last year. The first parts of the program this year were already going to be as such, the NFL announced on Wednesday, with an option for teams to hold 10 on-field voluntary in-person practices at some point between May 24 and June 18. Players will be required to attend the Giants’ minicamp.

Players on seven other NFL teams have made similar statements regarding a boycott of the in-person voluntary workouts.

"We stand in solidarity with players across our league who are making informed decisions with the help of our union, both in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and what the data shows about the benefits to our overall health and safety," the Giants’ statement said.

Last week quarterback Daniel Jones gathered players for informal workouts in Arizona to prepare for the upcoming season.