Olivier Vernon believes 3-13 Giants aren’t far from contention

Vernon battled an assortment of bumps and bruises during the season, including a badly sprained ankle, and he looks forward to getting some rest and healing up.

Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon looks on from

Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon looks on from the bench during a game against the Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on Dec. 24, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
A day after the Giants completed a miserable 3-13 season, defensive end Olivier Vernon said there’s a very good chance of a complete turnaround next season.

“A lot of things just didn’t go our way this year,” he said. “This season was just very weird. It wasn’t what we expected. Our expectations were very, very high, but it’s football at the end of the day. All we can do right now is get healthy and prepare for next year.”

Is this team closer than its record would indicate?

“Definitely,” Vernon said. “I’m just glad we got to end [the 2017 season] with a win to start off the new year, to build off that. We were fighting hard, we were still in games. Things just ended up when it came down to the end of it, when we really needed to make plays, it didn’t go our way.”

Vernon battled an assortment of bumps and bruises during the season, including a badly sprained ankle, and he looks forward to getting some rest and healing up.

“Just ready to get back, rest and look forward to next season,” he said. “All you can do is be optimistic.”

Vernon said he is excited about new general manager Dave Gettleman’s vision for getting the Giants back into the playoff mix.

“The new GM came in here to do a job, and right now, he’s trying to do it to the best of his abilities,” Vernon said. “Whatever his decisions are, those are his decisions. When somebody comes in, you’re going to see changes. That’s just the nature of the business. I think everybody just already knew what was in store.”

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is vice president of the Pro Football Writers of America.

