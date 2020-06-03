The Giants began what was described as “a slow, steady reopening” of their Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Wednesday, in keeping with protocols established by the NFL and the state of New Jersey.

That included the return to the facility of 15 to 20 people, including team president John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and members of the football administration, business, operations and medical staffs.

Coaches have not returned to the building yet. Coaches and players have been taking part in a virtual offseason program since April 21.

Not all the people who reported to the building on Wednesday will be there on a daily basis, but the number on site will increase gradually in coming weeks, mostly on the business side of the franchise.

NFL training camps typically begin in late July. The NFL has not announced detailed plans for that phase of preparation for the 2020 season.

On Tuesday, the NFL instructed teams that hold camps outside their regular-season facilities that because of the COVID-19 pandemic they should plan to have camp at those facilities this summer.

That edict does not affect the Giants and Jets, who normally use their regular-season facilities for camp.