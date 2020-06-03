TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
75° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Giants open team facilities for 15 to 20 people

Giants president and CEO John Mara watches training

Giants president and CEO John Mara watches training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on Aug 2, 2018. Credit: Brad Penner

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

The Giants began what was described as “a slow, steady reopening” of their Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Wednesday, in keeping with protocols established by the NFL and the state of New Jersey.

That included the return to the facility of 15 to 20 people, including team president John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and members of the football administration, business, operations and medical staffs.

Coaches have not returned to the building yet. Coaches and players have been taking part in a virtual offseason program since April 21.

Not all the people who reported to the building on Wednesday will be there on a daily basis, but the number on site will increase gradually in coming weeks, mostly on the business side of the franchise.

NFL training camps typically begin in late July. The NFL has not announced detailed plans for that phase of preparation for the 2020 season.

On Tuesday, the NFL instructed teams that hold camps outside their regular-season facilities that because of the COVID-19 pandemic they should plan to have camp at those facilities this summer.

That edict does not affect the Giants and Jets, who normally use their regular-season facilities for camp.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold hands off to running Source: Jets won't hold mandatory minicamp
NBA commissioner Adam Silver unveils the NBA All-Star Report: NBA expected to resume season with 22 teams
An empty Citi Field is seen on March Yankees, Mets update coronavirus ticket policy through May
New York Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson Jets' statement on protests: We must work together for change
The Islanders' Bryan Trottier with the Stanley Cup Bryan Trottier's day with the Stanley Cup in 1980
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks at Lennon: MLB, union better work out differences. . . and soon
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search