It felt like there was something missing from Oshane Ximines’ game on Thursday night against the Bengals. The rookie outside linebacker and pass rusher had a very solid outing, sure. He finished with two quarterback sacks — one on an inside move, another on an outside move — and four tackles in just 19 defensive snaps. So what more could he have given?

His signature.

After his first preseason sack against the Bears a week ago he celebrated by crossing his arms in an X, a move befitted the nickname that has been given to him by Giants head coach Pat Shurmur: X-Man. But on Thursday, not matter what Ximines did that could have been cause for such a signal, he declined.

“I don’t want people to get tired of it,” he said after the game with a grin.

Given the fan base’s thirst for a homegrown pass-rusher, it’s unlikely they ever would. Ximines knows that. He knows he was selected in the third round of the draft to add flair to the team’s quarterback pressure, to bring a diversity of moves that can affect an opposing offense, and to punctuate as many of those plays as he can by crossing his arms in front of his face.

“Yeah, I’m gonna keep it moving,” he said, noting that he is not abandoning the sack celebration, just keeping it fresh until the regular season. “It seems like the fans like it, my teammates like it, and it brings good energy to the locker room, so why not keep doing it? It’s good energy. I don’t think it’s hurting anybody, so let’s do it.”

The Giants won’t mind, so long as the X’s lead to W’s.

“He probably was as disruptive as he’s been this preseason,” Shurmur said of Ximines’ game against the Bengals. “He’s just getting used to playing. I think he is one of the guys that he can find a way to the quarterback. We were pleased with some of the rushes he had. He was a little better in the run game as well… I think we are seeing that type of progress from X-Man.”

It wasn’t a coach but the general manager who set him on the course for his most recent X-ploits. In the visiting locker room prior to the Bengals game, Dave Gettleman walked past Ximines’ seat and gave the rookie some words of advice.

“He was like, ‘Man, worry about the little things and the sacks will come,’” Ximines said. “That’s something I really listened to. I just plan on keeping doing that.”

Those little things — technique work, footwork, being in the right stance, reading keys — led to a big night.

Ximines’ first sack of the game came on an inside move.

“I tried to take my inside step and get vertical as quick as possible because I knew I had the blitzer coming off the edge on the outside of me,” he said. “I just tried to get vertical and I ended up coming free so I just made the play… When you do an inside move, it helps your game more because the offensive tackles have to be a little bit worried about that. It kind of opens up your game for you.”

That may have been the case later when Ximines came around the outside unblocked for his second sack.

“(The tackle) stepped down and I feel like he was supposed to have me but nobody blocked me so I’m gonna tackle the quarterback,” he chuckled. “I don’t think I had one in college that easy, honestly, but I’ll take it.”

Despite the August success, Ximinies said he knows that what he is doing doesn’t really count. Just like he wasn’t flashing the X, he was unwilling to say that anything has “clicked” for him in these preseason games. He’s been going against players who may not even be in the NFL at this time next week, so he’s more concerned about his own progress rather than his results.

“I’m just focused on getting better for next week, learning from what I did wrong today, and making sure I’m ready for Dallas when the time comes,” he said. “I can’t wait to play a regular season game. I’m pretty sure everyone in this locker room can’t wait to get to Dallas on that first Sunday, a real NFL Sunday. We’ll see.”

That’s when he’ll know if it’s real, if it isn’t a preseason mirage, if he can start flashing his signature again. His debut will take place against the Cowboys, where former receiver Dez Bryant used to throw up an X after his touchdown catches (including many against the Giants).

“Hopefully,” Ximines said, “he doesn’t have a trademark on it.”