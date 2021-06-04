TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from the Quest Diagnostics Training Center as the Giants conduct their OTAs during the 2021 offseason in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge watches
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge watches as quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs a drill during mini camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Friday, Jun 4, 2021.

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3)
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) runs a route during mini camp drills at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Friday, Jun 4, 2021.

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard catches a pass
Credit: Brad Penner

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard catches a pass during drills at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on Friday, Jun 4, 2021.

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3)
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) runs drills during mini camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Friday, Jun 4, 2021.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) participates
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) participates in throwing drills during mini camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Friday, Jun 4, 2021.

New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II participates in mini camp drills at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Friday, Jun 4, 2021.

New York Giants tackle Matt Peart (74) blocks
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants tackle Matt Peart (74) blocks linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) during minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Friday, Jun 4, 2021.

New York Giants tackle Matt Peart (74) blocks
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants tackle Matt Peart (74) blocks linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) as he tracks quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Friday, Jun 4, 2021.

Gary Brightwell #37 of the New York Giants
Credit: Mike Stobe

Gary Brightwell #37 of the New York Giants runs drill during New York Giants OTAÕs at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on May 27, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Evan Engram #88 of the New York Giants
Credit: Mike Stobe

Evan Engram #88 of the New York Giants runs drill during New York Giants OTAÕs at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on May 27, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Gary Brightwell #37 of the New York Giants
Credit: Mike Stobe

Gary Brightwell #37 of the New York Giants runs drill during New York Giants OTAÕs at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on May 27, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants
Credit: Mike Stobe

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants runs drill during New York Giants OTAÕs at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on May 27, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

