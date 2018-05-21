Giants OTAs 2018
Scenes from Giants organized team activities ahead of the 2018 NFL season.
MORE PHOTOS
Giants rookie minicamp Giants pre-draft minicamp photos 500-yard NFL passers in a game Feb. 5, 2012: Giants beat Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI Feb. 3, 2008: Giants win Super Bowl XLII Scenes from Senior Bowl week Jan. 25, 1987: Giants win first Super Bowl Long Islanders to play in the Super Bowl History of Giants coaches Memorable Super Bowl two-minute drills Giants vs. Redskins Top 20 New York sports stars going into 2018 Giants vs. Cardinals Giants vs. Eagles Giants vs. Cowboys Giants vs. Raiders What was life like when Eli became the Giants' starter? Photos: Giants vs. Redskins
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.