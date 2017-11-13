This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Giants owners state their support for Ben McAdoo

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo on the sideline

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo on the sideline against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., on Nov. 12, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Ben Margot

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Ben McAdoo’s fate as Giants head coach is in the hands of two men.

Fortunately for McAdoo, he has their backing.

Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch released a statement Monday declaring their support for the embattled head coach after a disappointing start to the season.

“Ben McAdoo is our head coach and has our support. We are in the midst of an extremely disappointing season,” the statement said. “Our performance this year, particularly the past two weeks, is inexcusable and frustrating. While we appreciate that our fans are unhappy with what has occurred, nobody is more upset than we are.

“Our plan is to do what we have always done, which is to not offer a running commentary on the season. It is our responsibility to determine the reasons for our poor performance and at the end of the year, we will evaluate the 2017 season in its entirety and make a determination on how we move forward.”

The 1-8 Giants lost to the previously winless 49ers on Sunday.

