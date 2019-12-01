The Giants hosted the Green Packers in a snowy Week 13 game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Julian Love of the Giants tackles Jamaal Williams of the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Daniel Jones of the Giants is sacked against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Cody Latimer of the Giants catches a pass against Tramon Williams of the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Kevin King of the Green Bay Packers tackles Darius Slayton of the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Sterling Shepard of the Giants has words with members of the Green Bay Packers after their game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Daniel Jones of the Giants walks to the sidelines after throwing an interception in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Sterling Shepard of the Giants catches a touchdown pass against Kevin King of the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Tramon Williams of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball after intercepting a pass intended for Darius Slayton of the Giants during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur looks on during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Saquon Barkley of the Giants is taken down on a run during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Da'Mari Scott of the Giants makes a catch in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Marcedes Lewis of the Green Bay Packers catches a fourth-quarter touchdown against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Daniel Jones of the Giants looks on during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Darius Slayton of the Giants can't hold onto the ball in the first half against Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Daniel Jones of the Giants looks to pass the ball against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Daniel Jones of the Giants is knocked to the field after attempting to pass against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Allen Lazard of the Green Bay Packers scores a first-quarter touchdown against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Daniel Jones of the Giants looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Saquon Barkley of the Giants runs the ball during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Daniel Jones and Sterling Shepard of the Giants celebrate after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Green Bay Packers fans watch their team play against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Daniel Jones of the Giants looks to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers carries the ball past Antoine Bethea and Markus Golden of the Giants into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Saquon Barkley of the Giants runs the ball during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Allen Lazard of the Green Bay Packers hauls in a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Daniel Jones of the Giants looks on during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Daniel Jones and Nate Solder of the Giants look on during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Daniel Jones of the Giants throws a pass during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Kaden Smith of the Giants runs a reception during the second quarter against Adrian Amos of the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Daniel Jones of the Giants picks up a first down during the second quarter against Preston Smith of the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.