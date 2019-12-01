TODAY'S PAPER
Giants vs. Packers

The Giants hosted the Green Packers in a snowy Week 13 game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Julian Love #24 of the New York Giants
Credit: Mike Stobe

Julian Love of the Giants tackles Jamaal Williams of the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants
Credit: Mike Stobe

Daniel Jones of the Giants is sacked against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Cody Latimer #12 of the New York Giants
Credit: Mike Stobe

Cody Latimer of the Giants catches a pass against Tramon Williams of the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Kevin King #20 of the Green Bay Packers
Credit: Mike Stobe

Kevin King of the Green Bay Packers tackles Darius Slayton of the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Sterling Shepard #87 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sterling Shepard of the Giants has words with members of the Green Bay Packers after their game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Daniel Jones of the Giants walks to the sidelines after throwing an interception in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Sterling Shepard #87 of the New York Giants
Credit: Mike Stobe

Sterling Shepard of the Giants catches a touchdown pass against Kevin King of the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Tramon Williams #38 of the Green Bay Packers
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Tramon Williams of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball after intercepting a pass intended for Darius Slayton of the Giants during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Head coach Pat Shurmur of the New York
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur looks on during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley of the Giants is taken down on a run during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Da'Mari Scott #18 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Da'Mari Scott of the Giants makes a catch in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Mercedes Lewis #89 of the Green Bay Packers
Credit: Mike Stobe

Marcedes Lewis of the Green Bay Packers catches a fourth-quarter touchdown against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Daniel Jones of the Giants looks on during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Darius Slayton #86 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Darius Slayton of the Giants can't hold onto the ball in the first half against Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants
Credit: Mike Stobe

Daniel Jones of the Giants looks to pass the ball against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Daniel Jones of the Giants is knocked to
Credit: Mike Stobe

Daniel Jones of the Giants is knocked to the field after attempting to pass against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers
Credit: Mike Stobe

Allen Lazard of the Green Bay Packers scores a first-quarter touchdown against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers
Credit: Mike Stobe

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants
Credit: Mike Stobe

Daniel Jones of the Giants looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley of the Giants runs the ball during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Daniel Jones #8 and Sterling Shepard #87 of
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Daniel Jones and Sterling Shepard of the Giants celebrate after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Green Bay Packers fans watch their team play
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Green Bay Packers fans watch their team play against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Daniel Jones of the Giants looks to pass
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Daniel Jones of the Giants looks to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers carries the ball past Antoine Bethea and Markus Golden of the Giants into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Saquon Barkley of the Giants runs the ball during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Allen Lazard of the Green Bay Packers hauls in a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Daniel Jones of the Giants looks on during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Daniel Jones #8 and Nate Solder #76 of
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Daniel Jones and Nate Solder of the Giants look on during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Daniel Jones of the Giants throws a pass during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Kaden Smith #82 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kaden Smith of the Giants runs a reception during the second quarter against Adrian Amos of the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Daniel Jones of the Giants picks up a first down during the second quarter against Preston Smith of the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Head coach Pat Shurmur of the New York
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur looks on during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

