Daniel Jones somehow manages to cook up a palatable Giants offense 

Daniel Jones will start his 10th game at quarterback on Sunday. It will probably be with the seventh different combination of skill position players alongside him.

The Giants are likely to be without wide receiver Golden Tate (concussion) and tight ends Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) when they play the Packers at MetLife Stadium, leaving the rookie quarterback with yet another grab bag of targets with whom he will take the field.

Jones, in other words, has quickly become the most dependable piece of the offense, the one guy the Giants have been able to count on to be on the field. And he’s only been doing it for about two months.

But the menagerie of teammates with him has been a challenge throughout the season. The Giants had four key offensive weapons in mind when they began the year. So far, Engram, Tate, Sterling Shepard and Saquon Barkley have yet to play a single down together.

“That’s just our season,” said Barkley, who missed three games with a high ankle sprain. “We’re doing this well, then there’s something here. We have these guys healthy, then this guy’s not healthy. It’s just up and down, up and down, up and down. Those are the things that every team faces and we’ve been facing this year.”

But rather than shrink from the rotating lineups, Jones has been able to embrace it and play with remarkable consistency. He has thrown 17 touchdown passes this season, connecting with nine different teammates for scoring plays.

In the last four games, Jones has thrown 11 touchdown passes and just one interception. Fumbles continue to be an issue, but he has not thrown a pick in his last 100 passes.

“I think it’s part of what we’re doing on offense, especially in the red zone,” Jones said of the passing efficiency. “I think we’ve had a good plan for it and we’ve been able to get open, and you’re just trying to find the open guy.”

Whoever that guy happens to be.

Last week Jones got Shepard back from a concussion only to lose Tate to one. The likeliest starters with Jones on Sunday will be Barkley at running back, rookie Kaden Smith at tight end, and wide receivers Shepard, Cody Latimer and Darius Slayton.

“We’re confident in the guys to step up,” Jones said. “We’ve had guys go down, but I think every time someone’s gone down, someone’s stepped up and played well. So, I have a lot of confidence in those guys and I think we have chemistry across the board with a lot of different people. I have confidence in them and I know the team does, too, so we’ll be ready.”

Notes & quotes

Markus Golden has a team-best 7.5 sacks, the highest total by a Giants linebacker since Jessie Armstead had 9.0 in 1999.