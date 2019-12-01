How long has it been since the last Giants win?

Consider the temperate at kickoff that day at MetLife Stadium was a balmy 77 degrees. That was on Sept. 29 (of this year, in case there was any doubt about that). On Sunday, that very same field was covered with snow for most of the afternoon.

The falling flakes made for appealing visuals but could not cover up the latest squall in what has become one of the most dreadful stretches of football in franchise history. The Giants lost an eighth straight game, falling to the Packers, 31-13, to match 1980 for their second-longest losing streak ever. They play the Eagles next Monday night in Philadelphia to try to avoid tying the record for futility set by the 1976 team that lost nine straight.

That the despair came in front of a pro-cheese crowd that routinely would break into chants of “Go Pack Go!” and cheer Packers successes only added to the humiliation of the day.

The Giants (2-10) had the score within a possession late in the third quarter, trailing 17-13, when the Packers embarked on a massive 14-play, 75-yard drive to re-establish control of the game. And they did it, predictably, by picking on the Giants' young defensive backs. The Packers converted an early third down on a pass interference call against Sam Beal, converted a fourth-and-10 on a 15-yard pass to Geronimo Allison against Grant Haley, converted a third-and-2 on a 6-yard pass to Davante Adams against Haley, then scored on third-and-goal from the 17 on a pass to – say it along with us – Adams against Beal. That gave the Packers a 24-13 lead with 14:22 left.

Daniel Jones threw his second interception of the game on the ensuing possession and the Packers turned that into a drive for a 1-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to tight end Marcedes Lewis that made it 31-13 with 7:05 remaining.

When Jones threw his third pick with 6:15 left, about the only fans left in the building were cheering for it.