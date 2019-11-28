Source: Giants place Zak DeOssie on IR, ending season

The Giants career of one of the two remaining members of their Super Bowl teams will end when the team places long-snapper Zak DeOssie on injured reserve, a source told Newsday. His season-ending designation on the eve of what would have been his 200th game as a Giant will leave just Eli Manning as the last link to the championship teams of 2007 and 2011 on the active roster.

DeOssie, 35, was a Pro Bowler throughout his career but struggled this season. His awful snap on a field goal attempts against the Bears last week contributed to the Giants’ loss. He suffered a knee injury in the game against the Jets and has had chronic wrist injuries that have required surgeries in the past, but did not appear on any injury reports until Thursday.

“You know, snap, hold, kick, it’s a coordinated effort,” Pat Shurmur said on Wednesday of the process that has missed a kick in five straight games. “I think there are areas this year where we could have been better in. Obviously, the snap and then the kick. But we’re working on being consistent. It’s just like anything that you do in football. You just have to keep working on it.”

Now that work will be done with Colin Holba, the long-snapper who was signed to the practice squad earlier this month. Holba has snapped for the Steelers, Jaguars and 49ers.