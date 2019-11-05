Why does Pat Shurmur continue to challenge pass- interference calls?

“I’m a hopeful guy,” he said, which explains his insistence on red-flagging such calls and non-calls this season despite mounting evidence that the NFL will not overturn them. Shurmur even seemed to take some strange pride in the fact that there had been eight previous challenges in Week 9 that been upheld, and his was the ninth. “There is a system in place for that,” he said of the rules that now allow coaches to challenge pass interference. “I believe in the rules and I believe in the system … I guess there are just different views of what rises to the level of egregiousness.”

What was the play he challenged this time?

It was a second-and-10 pass to Evan Engram from the 11 early in the fourth in which it appeared Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie hit the tight end before the pass arrived. There was no flag and the Giants wound up kicking a field goal on the possession to close to 23-18 with 11:50 left. “That could have given us a fresh set of downs,” Shurmur said. “I thought it was worthy of the challenge.” So did Engram. “When I saw the video, he definitely got there before the ball,” he said. “I thought it was one that could get reversed, but, whatever.”

Who took it upon himself to stick up for Daniel Jones on the field?

Will Hernandez. The guard was especially miffed when safety Xavier Woods gave Jones a late shove out of bounds at the end of a 15-yard run, sending him crashing into some nearby broadcasters and their equipment. Hernandez came running in and confronted Woods. “That’s something that is just unacceptable,” Hernandez said. “That’s not part of the game … That was just something we took care of.”

How did the offensive line do protecting Jones in a traditional sense?

Not as gallantly. They allowed five sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

What’s up with Aldrick Rosas?

Shurmur said he still has confidence in the kicker although he missed an extra point in the first half that left the Giants trailing by one at halftime rather than having the score tied. “He’s our kicker,” Shurmur said. “He gets to miss one in a lifetime. That’s his miss.” Actually, he’s missed at least one kick in each of the last three games, including two extra points.