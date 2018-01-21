PHILADELPHIA — It’s an hour-and-a-half drive from where Pat Shurmur’s 2017 season ended at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night to where his 2018 season will begin in a few days. But before he is offered and accepts the job as coach of the Giants, the Vikings’ offensive coordinator wants to put a final bow on his tenure with Minnesota.

Shurmur flew home with the Vikings on Sunday night and will be part of exit interviews with players on Monday. Then, at some point in the next day or so, he’ll have an entrance interview with the Giants. It’ll be a second official meeting with the team and is expected to result in his being named 18th coach of the Giants.

Shurmur, following a 38-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC title game, was coy and awkward about that future while he spoke in the middle of the losing locker room.

January 22, 2018

“There’s probably another time and place for that,” he said. “Just get through this . . . It’s always like it comes to a halt, and that’s the way it feels right now.”

Shurmur, 52, would not answer questions about reports that his staff is being assembled (ESPN reported that former Raiders coach Jack Del Rio is the favorite to become defensive coordinator) or where he’ll be this week (Fox reported during that game that Shurmur will be at the Senior Bowl scouting a potential use for the Giants’ second overall pick). General manager Dave Gettleman will be there in Mobile, Alabama, perhaps joined by Shurmur. That would mean an official introductory news conference might not take place until later this week or even early next week.

When he left Philadelphia on Sunday night, though, he was still talking about the Vikings and their bright future in terms of “we.”

“As coaches once the game is over we clean up the game and we move on to the offseason,” he said. “That’s what you do wherever you’re coaching. [Monday] we’ll meet with the players, we’ll send them off in the right way, and then get to the business of the offseason.”

Report: Manning returning for ’18. During Friday’s meeting between Eli Manning and general manager Dave Gettleman, Gettleman expressed a desire for the quarterback to return to the team for the 2018 season, ESPN reported. Gettleman also indicated that the Giants will continue to evaluate the top quarterbacks in the draft with the No. 2 overall selection in hand, the report said. Manning, 37, who has two years remaining on his contract, has expressed a preference to return to the Giants.