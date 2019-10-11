Giants Q&A:  That wasn't pass interference?

What does it take to get a pass interference challenge in the NFL these days?

Darned if Pat Shurmur knows. For the second week in a row, he threw a red flag to ask the league office to take a look at a key late pass that probably could have been called defensive pass interference, only to have the non-call on the field stand.

“I thought we had a chance to get it,” Shurmur said of the third-and-10 pass from Daniel Jones to Golden Tate with 2:59 remaining that was broken up by Jonathan Jones, who appeared to hook Tate’s arm early. “But we see that replay doesn’t overturn much, so I’m not surprised.”

Despite the league-wide trend to not overturn such calls, Tate said he thought that one would go the Giants’ way.

“But I’m not the referee and I don’t make the rules,” he said.

Was that the only challenge that the Giants did not win?

No. In the first half, Tom Brady threw a pass to Julian Edelman that looked as if it was a catch before Michael Thomas forced a fumble and recovered it. The ruling on the field was an incomplete pass, and it was upheld after a Giants challenge.

“That’s a big play for me,” Thomas said. “It’s unfortunate that it won’t count. It’ll be a broken-up pass, but I wanted the forced fumble and the fumble recovery.”

Didn’t Shurmur promise that one day he would unload on such calls and it would be “epic”?

He did promise that, on Sunday after the loss to the Vikings.

Was this the day for that?

No.

“I don’t know,” Shurmur said of the calls that went against the Giants. “I’m not going to go into any of that. I’m done talking about that kind of stuff.”

Who scored the first passing touchdown of the season against the Patriots?

Tate, who pulled in a 64-yarder from Jones in the second quarter. He juggled the ball, got past two defenders, then casually walked backward over the goal line.

“I was just in the moment,” Tate said of his unorthodox entrance to the end zone. “Having fun out there.”

Did guard Kevin Zeitler have a chance to pick up the fumble by Jon Hilliman in the fourth quarter?

Possibly. “I tried to fall on it,” Zeitler said. “I had no idea the ball even went out over there [off Zeitler’s foot and toward Kyle Van Noy].”

Van Noy recovered it and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown that turned a potential tying drive in a 21-14 game into a 28-14 deficit.

“It was very unfortunate for us timing-wise,” Zeitler said.