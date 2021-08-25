Giants-Patriots joint practice photos from Foxborough

Scenes from Foxborough, Massachusetts, as the Giants visit the New England Patriots for a series of practices ahead of their preseason matchup this weekend.

New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph (80) removes his gloves before facing reporters following a joint NFL football practice with the New England Patriots, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes the ball during a joint NFL football practice with the New York Giants, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson performs field drills during a joint NFL football practice with the New England Patriots, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge steps on the field at the start of a joint NFL football practice with the New England Patriots, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New York Giants running back Corey Clement (30) warms up during a joint NFL football practice with the New England Patriots, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson runs a drill during a joint NFL football practice with the New York Giants, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph, left, steps away from a microphone after facing reporters following a joint NFL football practice with the New England Patriots, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes the ball during a joint NFL football practice with the New England Patriots, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram warms up during a joint NFL football practice with the New England Patriots, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) and Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) step on the field at the start of a joint NFL football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph, left, faces reporters following a joint NFL football practice with the New England Patriots, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, left, and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, speak during a joint NFL football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.