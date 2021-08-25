Giants-Patriots joint practice photos from Foxborough

TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from Foxborough, Massachusetts, as the Giants visit the New England Patriots for a series of practices ahead of their preseason matchup this weekend.

New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph (80)
Credit: AP/Steven Senne

New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph (80) removes his gloves before facing reporters following a joint NFL football practice with the New England Patriots, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes
Credit: AP/Steven Senne

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes the ball during a joint NFL football practice with the New York Giants, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson performs field
Credit: AP/Steven Senne

New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson performs field drills during a joint NFL football practice with the New England Patriots, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge steps
Credit: AP/Steven Senne

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge steps on the field at the start of a joint NFL football practice with the New England Patriots, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New York Giants running back Corey Clement (30)
Credit: AP/Steven Senne

New York Giants running back Corey Clement (30) warms up during a joint NFL football practice with the New England Patriots, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson runs
Credit: AP/Steven Senne

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson runs a drill during a joint NFL football practice with the New York Giants, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph, left,
Credit: AP/Steven Senne

New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph, left, steps away from a microphone after facing reporters following a joint NFL football practice with the New England Patriots, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes
Credit: AP/Steven Senne

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes the ball during a joint NFL football practice with the New England Patriots, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram warms
Credit: AP/Steven Senne

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram warms up during a joint NFL football practice with the New England Patriots, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) and
Credit: AP/Steven Senne

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) and Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) step on the field at the start of a joint NFL football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph, left,
Credit: AP/Steven Senne

New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph, left, faces reporters following a joint NFL football practice with the New England Patriots, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, left,
Credit: AP/Steven Senne

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, left, and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, speak during a joint NFL football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots running back James White pauses
Credit: AP/Steven Senne

New England Patriots running back James White pauses during field drills at a joint NFL football practice with the New York Giants, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

