FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Giants missed Saquon Barkley’s presence all night. It took 51 and a half minutes for his absence to cost them the game.

Trailing by seven points with the ball in their hands midway through the fourth quarter after forcing a turnover on downs, the Giants had a chance to drive and tie the score in what was shaping up to be an improbably close matchup between two lopsided rosters. On third-and-9 from their 33, Daniel Jones threw a screen pass to the running back at his right.

Only it wasn’t Barkley, who sat out the game with a high ankle sprain. It wasn’t even Wayne Gallman, Barkley’s experienced backup, who was sidelined himself with a concussion. It was rookie Jon Hilliman, who started the season on the practice squad and caught the short pass.

And it was Hilliman who fumbled it.

Jamie Collins hit Hilliman, forcing the turnover, and Kyle Van Noy picked the football up and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown with 8:33 remaining to give the Patriots a 14-point lead in their 35-14 victory at Gillette Stadium. Guard Kevin Zeitler had a chance to recover the loose ball but it squirted away from him. Jones tried to make a tackle at the pylon, but Van Noy knocked down the orange tower for the score.

The shorthanded Giants played the game without Barkley and Gallman, without wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) and without tight end Evan Engram (knee). That lack of starpower on the field led to their being the largest underdogs in their history at 17 points. For most of the night they were able to compensate for it with a stingy defense and some timely plays… even despite Jones’ three interceptions. Eventually, though, it caught up to them.

"We had guys out there who are capable of making plays," coach Pat Shurmur said. "We made some, we just didn’t make enough."

They didn’t even cover. A 1-yard quarterback sneak by Tom Brady for his second touchdown run of the game with 3:49 made it a 21-point deficit.

It was a few fanciful moments in the first half that led the Giants and the watching (and wagering) world to believe they might have a chance. They trailed 14-0 midway through the second quarter when Jones launched a 64-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate. The receiver juggled the ball before securing it and then walking backward into the end zone to make it 14-7 on the first passing points allowed by the Patriots this season.

Three plays later, Lorenzo Carter sacked Tom Brady and forced a fumble that was scooped up by Markus Golden and returned 42 yards for a touchdown. In a span of 1:27 the Giants scored 14 points and tied the score.

"I thought they battled," Shurmur said. "They gave us a chance to win the game."

But the Patriots embarked on an 11-play, 75-yard drive that took up most of the rest of the half that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run from Brady on a quarterback sneak.

The Giants started with the ball in the second half and moved it well until Jones tried to hit Rhett Ellison on a pass from the New England 30. It was picked off by Stephon Gilmore for Jones’ third interception of the game. The Patriots nearly performed their usual alchemy of turning mistakes into points and drove to the 19 before, but Mike Nugent’s 40-yard field- goal attempt hit the left upright. That kept it a one-touchdown game, 21-14, at the end of the third.

Both teams began the game with sluggish offenses. The two teams traded seven possessions without points — including interceptions of Jones and Brady on back-to-back plays — before the Patriots scored the first points of the game. Brandon Bolden drove Giants special teamer Nate Stupar backward into a punt. The ball bounced off Stupar’s back and into the air before Chase Winovich caught it and returned it 6 yards for a touchdown with 1:41 left in the first quarter. Jones threw his second pick of the game with 9:26 left in the second quarter; Danny Shelton hit Jones’ arm as he tried to throw the ball toward the sideline and the fluttering football was intercepted by Duron Harmon and returned to the Giants’ 20. That led to the touchdown on a 1-yard run by Bolden that made it 14-0 with 7:11 left in the second quarter.

NOTES & QUOTES: Shorthanded at running back, the Giants promoted Austin Walter from the practice squad and released third-string quarterback Alex Tanney before the game. Tanney, who was not going to be active for the game anyway, could re-sign with the Giants by early next week, especially if the Giants believe Barkley will be healthy enough to play against the Cardinals next Sunday … LB Tae Davis, who was cleared from the concussion protocol earlier in the week, was inactive for the Giants … DL Olsen Pierre left the game with a concussion.