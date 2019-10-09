TODAY'S PAPER
NFL Week 6 TNF pick: Patriots will cover big spread against Giants

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts to a touchdown

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts to a touchdown against the Redskins during the second half on Sunday in Washington. Photo Credit: AP/Mark Tenally

By Joe Manniello joe.manniello@newsday.com
Print

GIANTS (2-3) AT PATRIOTS (5-0)

TV: Ch. 5, NFL, 8:20 p.m.

Patriots by 17; O/U: 40.5 

Patriots-Giants. Big Blue a big underdog. Prime time. Stop us if you’ve heard this before.

The second Thursday in October is a far cry from the first Sunday in February, though, and this matchup will be anything but super.

This will be so lopsided, maybe Eli Manning will get one more drive against the Pats for old time’s sake.

Rookie quarterbacks are 0-11 at New England in the Bill Belichick era, per the sportsbook PointsBet. In addition to having no Saquon Barkley, no Sterling Shepard, no Evan Engram and no Wayne Gallman, Daniel Jones has no chance.

This is the largest point spread in TNF history, and for good reason.Tom Brady and the Pats were up 30-0 on the Jets in their last home game as 22-point favorites before a wild backdoor cover. They covered their other two double-digit spreads with ease. They’ve outscored their opponents, 155-34. They’ll have no trouble covering against a Giants offense that would’ve had trouble moving the ball against one of the NFL’s best defenses even if it was at full strength.

Will the Giants score a TD? This feels like a 30-3 kind of game, with the only thing going for the visitors being rain in the forecast. 27-0, it is.

The pick: Patriots

Staff picks

Bob Glauber: Patriots

Tom Rock: Patriots

Al Iannazzone: Patriots

By Joe Manniello joe.manniello@newsday.com

