TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Preseason Week 3: Giants vs. Patriots

Print

Scenes from the Giants' preseason matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at MetLife Stadium.

New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28)
Credit: AP/Noah K. Murray

New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) rushes past New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, left, and Justin Bethel, right, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

New York Giants tight end Kaden Smith (82)
Credit: AP/Noah K. Murray

New York Giants tight end Kaden Smith (82) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of New England Patriots free safety Adrian Colbert (30) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

New England Patriots' Isaiah Zuber, left, catches a
Credit: AP/Noah K. Murray

New England Patriots' Isaiah Zuber, left, catches a pass for a touchdown in front of New York Giants' Madre Harper, right, during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge calls
Credit: AP/John Minchillo

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge calls out to his team during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Giants tight end Kaden Smith (82)
Credit: AP/John Minchillo

New York Giants tight end Kaden Smith (82) catches a pass in front of New England Patriots free safety Adrian Colbert (30) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New England Patriots kicker Quinn Nordin (3) celebrates
Credit: AP/John Minchillo

New England Patriots kicker Quinn Nordin (3) celebrates with Jake Bailey (7) after kicking a field goal during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Giants kicker Graham Gano celebrates after
Credit: AP/John Minchillo

New York Giants kicker Graham Gano celebrates after kicking the point after try during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Giants offensive guard Kenny Wiggins (79)
Credit: AP/John Minchillo

New York Giants offensive guard Kenny Wiggins (79) spikes the ball in front of New England Patriots' Adrian Colbert (30) and D'Angelo Ross (39) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 29: Cam
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Stobe

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 29: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots looks to pass the ball against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 29, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 29: Kaden
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Stobe

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 29: Kaden Smith #82 of the New York Giants celebrates his second quarter touchdown against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on August 29, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 29: Head
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Stobe

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 29: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on from the bench during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 29, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 29: Kenny
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Stobe

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 29: Kenny Wiggins #79 of the New York Giants spikes the ball after Kaden Smith #82 catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on August 29, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 29: Daniel
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Stobe

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 29: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks to pass the ball against New England Patriotsat MetLife Stadium on August 29, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

New York Sports

Giants running back Saquon Barkley warms up before
Barkley sits out preseason finale, but puts in good work in pregame
Giants QB Daniel Jones (#8) looks at the
Glauber: Daniel Jones' uneven performance not reassuring
Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) hits a two-run home
Judge has warm thoughts about Oakland Coliseum
Andrew Velazquez #71 of the Yankees reacts on
How will the return of Torres affect Velazquez?
Javier Baez #23 of the Mets reacts after
Rieber: Thumbs down on Baez's thumbs down to Mets fans
Noah Syndergaard of the Mets looks on from
Noah Syndergaard tests positive for COVID-19, sources say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?