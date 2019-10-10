TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
SEARCH
57° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Giants vs. Patriots

Print

Daniel Jones and the Giants face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Thursday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. 

Brandon Bolden #38 of the New England Patriots
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Billie Weiss

Brandon Bolden #38 of the New England Patriots celebrates after scoring a one yard touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Billie Weiss

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots scores a one yard touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Daniel Jones #8 of the Giants throws a
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Adam Glanzman

Daniel Jones #8 of the Giants throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Adam Glanzman

Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots gets tackled by David Mayo #55 of the New York Giants during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning sits on the bench
Photo Credit: JOHN CETRINO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstoc/JOHN CETRINO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Giants quarterback Eli Manning sits on the bench during the first quarter of the NFL American Football game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 10 October 2019.

Giants wide receiver Golden Tate (R) makes a
Photo Credit: CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Giants wide receiver Golden Tate (R) makes a catch as New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (L) defends during the second quarter of the NFL American Football game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 10 October 2019.

Giants linebacker Markus Golden (C) celebrates his touchdown
Photo Credit: CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Giants linebacker Markus Golden (C) celebrates his touchdown as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (L) walks off the field during the second quarter of the NFL American Football game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 10 October 2019.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right,
Photo Credit: AP/Elise Amendola

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, appeals to line judge Brian Bollinger in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning watches from the sideline
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

Giants quarterback Eli Manning watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game between the Giants and the New England Patriots, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon lies
Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon lies injured on the turf after trying to tackle New York Giants linebacker Markus Golden who recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Head coach Pat Shurmur of the New York
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Billie Weiss

Head coach Pat Shurmur of the New York Giants looks on against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Adam Glanzman

Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots gets tackled by David Mayo #55 of the New York Giants during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Adam Glanzman

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots hikes the ball against the New York Giants during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Billie Weiss

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots calls a play against the New York Giants during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Markus Golden #44 of the New York Giants
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Adam Glanzman

Markus Golden #44 of the New York Giants recovers a fumble to score a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 24: Willians Astudillo #64 Reports: Mets to interview Twins bench coach Shelton
Daniel Jones #8 of the Giants gets tackled Glauber: Daniel Jones gets Belichick'd
Aaron Hicks of the Yankees takes batting practice CC, Hicks could give Yanks a rare surplus of healthy bodies
Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees Yankees learn the plane truth . . . it's on to Houston
Ryan Connelly of the Giants is taken off Glauber: Giants 'D' thinking of what could've been
Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts Astros beat Rays on Cole's gem to set up ALCS vs. Yanks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search