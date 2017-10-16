DENVER — Ben McAdoo told the NBC broadcasters — who in turn told America — that he will meet with suspended cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on Monday.

McAdoo, who last week said only that Rodgers-Cromartie was suspended for “violating team rules,” also told the announcers that there were four separate incidents that led to his decision to discipline Rodgers-Cromartie. The Giants announced Thursday that Rodgers-Cromartie would be suspended “indefinitely” for between one and four weeks.

After the game, however, McAdoo was back to his tight-lipped self.

“We’ll talk about that when we revisit the situation,” McAdoo said, providing no details of any pending conversations with the wayward cornerback.

Asked if Rodgers-Cromartie will rejoin the team this week, McAdoo said: “Nothing is set in stone yet.”

Clearly, though, DRC’S teammates expect that to be the case. Safety Landon Collins said he is looking forward to the reunion.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Collins said. “My man’s coming back Monday. I already hit him up. It’s going to be awesome.”

Rodgers-Cromartie may not have been with the team, but Collins said he has been in touch with his teammates.

“His mindset is he wanted to be out here,” Collins said.

Maybe by the time the Giants regroup Wednesday after days off Monday and Tuesday, he will be.