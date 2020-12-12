A big day for Giants against Arizona and in Arizona

There are two important games for the Giants on Sunday: the one against the Cardinals and the one in the Cardinals’ home stadium.

That’s because after the Giants host Arizona at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium, Washington will be playing a road game against the 49ers – who now play their home games at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, because of COVID-19 regulations in Santa Clara County – with a 4:25 p.m. kickoff.

The Giants and Washington enter Sunday tied atop the NFC East with 5-7 records. The Giants hold the head-to-head tiebreaker after sweeping Washington earlier this season.

If the Giants win on Sunday, they’ll maintain control over their own fate for the NFC East crown with three weeks remaining no matter what happens elsewhere. If they lose, they’ll have to wait a few hours to see what happens to Washington before knowing just how costly the defeat turned out to be.

Joe Judge has told his team none of this.

"I think the only thing you have to explain to the players is that there are a lot of people out there talking about hypothetical games that don’t exist yet," he said. "We have a real game this Sunday, and we have to get prepared for it. That’s what we have to do. The only thing that’s going to help us is playing good ball and improving as a team, and that’s where our focus is."

Neither Dallas (3-9) nor Philadelphia (3-8-1) has been eliminated in the division. Dallas is the only team in the NFC East that can be eliminated from that race on Sunday, which would happen if the Cowboys lose to the Bengals and Washington wins. If that happens and any one of four other teams (the Vikings, Cardinals, Bears or Lions) wins or ties, the Cowboys will be eliminated from playoff contention altogether, according to NFLPlayoffScenarios.com.