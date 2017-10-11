Oh, that’s right. There were defensive players injured, too.
That reality came crashing down on the Giants at Wednesday’s practice when they took the field to begin preparations for the Broncos without Olivier Vernon, Landon Collins, Jonathan Casillas or Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Vernon and Collins both have an ankle injury and DRC’s situation has yet to be disclosed. He limped off the field Sunday in the fourth quarter against the Chargers.
Collins and DRC were not seen during media access to practice. Vernon and Casillas (neck) were working on the side. So was RB Paul Perkins (back) and Weston Richburg (concussion). Both of those offensive players missed the game against the Chargers with their injuries.
Of course the most obvious absences were those of the four wide receivers who were hurt on Sunday. Three of them are now on injured reserve following surgery: Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall with ankle injuries, Dwayne Harris with a fractured foot. Sterling Shepard, the only one of the four who is expected to return this season, was not on the field either. He was in the locker room on Tuesday with a boot on his left foot to protect the injury.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.