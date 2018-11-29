Giants prepare for Bears' offense, not QB

The Giants came into this week certain about who their quarterback would be. They’re less clear on which quarterback they will be facing.

While the Bears have yet to declare a starter for Sunday’s game, there are reports that Mitchell Trubisky has yet to throw a pass in practice since suffering his shoulder injury and that veteran Chase Daniel will get the nod for the second straight game.

The Giants are preparing for both. More to the point, they are preparing for the Bears’ offense in general, not either signal-caller in particular.

“Whatever quarterback ends up playing, even last week, you see the same components of their offense,” Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher said on Thursday. “Lots of motions, lots of ways to try to create matchups, or what maybe they’re looking at as mismatches.”

Pat Shurmur said it was beneficial that the Giants were able to see a “sample size” of how the Bears look with Daniel running the offense in the win over the Lions on Thanksgiving.

“Chase Daniel executed, in my opinion, a very gritty [performance],” Shurmur said. “Kind of what your backup quarterback should do: Come in, take care of the ball.”

The Giants will have little tweaks in their defensive game plans for either quarterback. “You certainly have some things that you like versus each of those two,” Bettcher said.

But for the most part, the Giants will be focused on schemes and not players.

“Of course they both kind of play a little bit different games, but for the most part they do the same stuff, so we’re preparing for either one,” Giants defensive captain Alec Ogletree said. “You never know which one is going to play.”

Notes & Quotes: TE Evan Engram (hamstring) missed a second straight practice and seems like a long shot to play Sunday. LB Lorenzo Carter (hip) was the only other Giant who did not practice on Thursday. He was limited on Wednesday … Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey has been searching for a consistent punt returner all year. He thought he found one in Quadree Henderson, but the rookie fractured his shoulder on Sunday. “Welcome to our world,” McGaughey said. “You’re just always ready to expect the unexpected and just roll with it. Good thing we got options, so nothing to sweat about it.” One option could be Jawill Davis, who had the job earlier in the year but was replaced by an injury.