TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Joe Judge takes a new philosophy into Giants' preseason opener

Giants head coach Joe Judge reacts during training

Giants head coach Joe Judge reacts during training camp at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Thursday. Credit: Brad Penner

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

The new preseason schedules have led to new preseason philosophies.

With only three games this year as opposed to the traditional four (or, in the case of last year thanks to the pandemic, none), teams are adjusting their plans for each level of competition. That goes for the Giants, too.

For instance, Joe Judge said he plans to treat Saturday’s preseason opener against the Jets like the old fashioned fourth preseason game where the starters are very limited or not used at all and the players at the bottom of the depth chart are givekn an opportunity to play and be evaluated.

The preseason finale against the Patriots will be played much more like penultimate third preseason games used to be, with the starters playing for a half or longer.

"At that point, the units have kind of established themselves," Judge said. "Nothing will be final, but it will be an opportunity at that point to go, ‘Hey, get those guys together for an extended period of time.’"

Of course the Giants will also have two sets of joint practices in the coming weeks, traveling to work with the Browns and the Patriots.

"It’s definitely a key part of our preparation," Judge said. "Both will be unique in our experiences in terms of what we’re going to focus on with the other team, but both will be critical for us."

Notes & quotes: The Giants had a long but light walk-through practice at MetLife Stadium on Thursday … With thin depth at offensive line, Judge hinted that the team could be in the market for players as rosters around the league are manipulated over the coming weeks. "Right now, with the guys we’re working with, we see daily improvement, we’ve got to keep pushing them forward," he said. "There are going to be a lot of things between now and the start of the season that go ahead and change."

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore stretches during training
Moore's status for preseason opener in doubt after injuring quad
Jets defensive end Carl Lawson during training camp
Lawson unleashed! Jets' new edge rusher loves the freedom of the 4-3
Mationals pitcher Sean Nolin throws during the first
LIer Nolin's long road back takes him near where it began
Marcus Stroman of the Mets pitches during the
Rieber: Mets' Stroman drinks in the moment on a brutally hot day
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones gestures during training camp
'Big year' for Jones and the Giants in young QB's third season
Pete Alonso of the Mets is congratulated by
Alonso's walk-off HR completes Mets' sweep of Nationals
Didn’t find what you were looking for?