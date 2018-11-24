The Giants have won a couple of games in a row and no longer are the worst team in the NFL, an ignominy for which they were vying at the beginning of this month. They are one win shy of eclipsing last year’s victory total and, heading into Sunday’s game against the Eagles, still have a plottable (if not entirely plausible) course to contend for the division title.

But they have a very long way to go before they can consider this season a success in terms of their record and they are one loss away from being re-relegated to obscurity. In a league in which wins are the most important barometer, the Giants still have too few of them and far too many counterparts in the loss column to be proud of what they have accomplished.

For the 2018 Giants, though, wins are not the only measuring stick.

A year after the locker room crumbled under the weight of distracted and distracting players, a year after the head coach and general manager were fired with a month to go in the season and maligned for their immaturity when the team replaced them with men they continually referenced as “adults,” a year after the Giants looked to be not just a team in turmoil but a sinking franchise with embarrassments on and off the field, the vibe in and around the Giants is very different … even if the record isn’t exceptionally improved.

When general manager Dave Gettleman and coach Pat Shurmur assembled this team, they weren’t trying to rebuild only the roster. They were trying to rebuild the culture. It was a goal they stated openly and have referenced throughout this season; Shurmur has said a few times that there is “a lot running parallel” this year.

Which is why it’s significant that, when asked this past week about the team’s recent successes — whether the wins over the 49ers and Bucs are a temporary upsurge or a real turnaround — wide receiver Sterling Shepard said the most impressive part of it was not what happened to earn those victories but what took place during the losing that preceded them.

“The guys stuck together in the locker room,” Shepard said. “Hats off to the guys for that.”

In that regard, despite the disappointing results and the last-place status, it’s not unreasonable to call this season a success for the Giants.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I think we did a great job of getting guys with great character in here,” said Shepard, who has seen the highs of a playoff team as a rookie and the lows of last year’s debacle. “You look around and everybody has a good attitude when they come into the building. That type of stuff is contagious from guy to guy. Yeah, I guess you could say it has been great in that regard.”

“It’s super-impressive,” fellow wide receiver Russell Shepard told Newsday. “This doesn’t feel like a team that has won three games . . . Obviously, the first half of the season was very disappointing to us as well as the coaches, but we’re getting there. It takes time sometimes to do things the way you want to do them, change the culture, build the roster the right way. I think we’re on the right track.”

Adding character

Russell Shepard was one of the players the Giants added during the offseason and early in the regular season with their culture in mind. There were others, too, including tackle Nate Solder and running back Jonathan Stewart. Their impacts on the field haven’t always been on par with their contracts, but their locker-room presence has helped increase their value.

Perhaps the one addition the Giants made who has been paying dividends on the field as well is safety Michael Thomas. He had a key interception last week, has seen an increased role on defense and has been a special-teams captain all season long.

“They made it very clear why I was coming here, what they wanted me to do when I came here,” Thomas said of the Giants’ pitch to him in free agency. And that was to become a strong voice of leadership for a team that last year had too few of them.

Special-teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey knew about Thomas’ skills in that area long before he learned about his football abilities. McGaughey is close friends with Thomas’ high school coach, David Suggs.

“He’s always talked about Mike,” McGaughey said. “I followed him his whole career, and when we got a chance to pick him up, I was definitely on board with him. You love to have a guy like that in your room.”

So it’s worked out?

“Absolutely,” McGaughey said. “Mike T. is unbelievable for our room. He is an outstanding leader, he’s an outstanding person. He does everything he can possibly do to help this football team win. They don’t get any better than him. He’s one of my favorite guys, and one of my favorite guys I’ve ever coached. He brings that much juice to the room… He’s the type of guy that you want with a C on the chest.”

The Giants actually have a lot of those. Three of their six captains this season — Thomas, Solder and linebacker Alec Ogletree — are in their first year with the team. Some whom they added, such as linebacker Connor Barwin, were captains elsewhere before they came to the Giants. And there are plenty of others, such as Russell Shepard and Nate Stupar on special teams and Kareem Martin on defense, who aren’t officially designated as leaders but who have embraced the role.

“You always want to lead and be a good locker-room person,” Martin said. “Once you saw a lot of the moves happening with all the turnover, you saw that was the way it was going.”

Returning upbeat

The new players mostly had those characteristics. It was important for the returning ones, those who saw last year’s dysfunction, to have it as well. That’s mostly been the case.

When he reported for the offseason program in the spring, cornerback Janoris Jenkins made a vow.

“I promise y'all that Jackrabbit says it won't happen this year what happened last year," he said. “There won't be any animosity between players, no disrespecting the coach. There will be none of that. New York Giant football is back.”

There have been a few bumps, but Jenkins has pretty much kept his word.

“It’s all joy,” he told Newsday this past week, referring to the current state of the team. “Everybody’s family and friends, and we understand that we can’t go back to last year.”

“Guys are so close-knit around here, we’re not gonna let anything tear us apart,” Sterling Shepard said. “We’re all we have, and everybody understands that.”

Even Odell Beckham Jr., seen by many earlier this season as a source of conflict and agitation on this team, has emerged as one of the team’s most positive voices in recent weeks.

“The biggest thing is regardless of whether you have a C on your chest or not, we have a lot of guys who D.G. and Shurmur brought in, a lot of guys who have been leaders on their other teams and captains on their other teams,” Thomas said. “I’ve unfortunately been on a couple of teams where [the record] is bad and it feels bad, but that isn’t the case here. All we have to do is be like ‘let’s fix this, let’s learn to work together.’ We’re starting to do that. We still have some work to do, but we’re starting to do that, and guys have bought in.”

The Giants also have parted ways with some players who may not have been buying into that philosophy. Eli Apple and Damon Harrison were traded. Ereck Flowers and Patrick Omameh were released. There were fiscal and football considerations to each of those decisions, but philosophical ones as well.

Shurmur approves

Shurmur seems pleased with the direction of the team, both on and off the field.

“You can never tell what’s going to happen, and that’s why you keep playing and that’s why it’s important for our locker room not to get ill,” he said. “If you lose a game and you battle, you’ve got to find a way to move on to the next one. You can’t let that game create an illness on your team, and I think our guys have listened to that message. I think the leadership in our locker room is good, and we’re just going to try to battle this thing all the way to the end because that’s what we do.”

He said culture-building isn’t something that you handle only in the offseason or when making significant roster decisions. Nor can it exist only in a theoretical realm. He said it has to be an everyday activity, something that becomes habitual.

“Like shaving,” Shurmur said. “It really has nothing to do with just signs on the walls, it has to do with the mindset. Everything above the neck is what we’re trying to change, and so there’s a lot that goes into that. How do you handle success? How do you push through when you’re having adversity?”

These Giants seem to be figuring all of that out and laying a foundation. Whether some of the masons will be around to see the completed project remains to be seen. Whether their efforts will result in a championship also is uncertain. But if the Giants find success — actual football success — in some not-too-distant future because of what they have brought to this 2018 team, these guys will be just as much part of the victories as those who will be playing in those games.

“Obviously, this is a league where you base success on wins and losses,” Thomas said. “You could have great guys all around, but if you’re not winning, changes are going to be made. We still have a lot of work to do. I wouldn’t grade it as a success. But to get through this storm and to make this climb that we’re still working on? Yeah, we’ve definitely got the right type of guys.”