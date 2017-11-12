So which was worse, last week’s loss or this week’s?

Depends on who you ask. For Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, it was the most recent 31-21 loss to the 49ers who came into the game winless on the year with a rookie quarterback and won for just the second time in their last 25 games. “Two weeks in a row I’m embarrassed for us,” DRC said.

For Landon Collins, though, this game was at least a few shades brighter than last week’s 51-17 loss to the Rams at home.

“Man, nothing hurts more than getting put 51 on,” he said. “I’ll take 31. I’ll take anything less than that. Not 51.”

Ben McAdoo would seeming choose neither.

“I’m not embarrassed by this team,” he said.

Janoris Jenkins struggled in his first game back from a suspension. Was there ever a point when McAdoo considered pulling him from the action?

It didn’t seem like it, and McAdoo was not ready to analyze the play of his Pro Bowl cornerback. “I saw him miss a tackle,” McAdoo said. “He was going up against some pretty good speed there on the long ball in the first half [an 83-yard touchdown catch by Marquise Goodwin] . . . We’re going to go back and take a long look at the tape and I’ll let you know how it grades out after that.”

What was Eli Manning thinking on that fumble?

In the second quarter with the Giants on the doorstep of the red zone, Manning was sacked and instead of taking the loss of yardage he tried to flip the ball forward. It was ruled a fumble and recovered by the 49ers.

“I was about to throw, but I have to keep two hands on the ball,” Manning said. “I was trying to hit Evan [Engram] and got wrapped up and tried to flip it out. I just have to hold onto that one as long as possible.”

Said Ben McAdoo: “It looked like he was trying to push the ball out at the end. I don’t know if he was trying to throw it or what the case may be.”

It was Manning’s fourth lost fumble of the season.

What kind of an impact did Kelvin Sheppard make in his 2017 debut for the Giants?

A good one early on. The veteran started at middle linebacker, was flying around the field, and even made a key tackle on a fourth-and-1 play to give the Giants some early momentum. He injured his groin in the second quarter, though, tried to return in the third quarter, and missed the rest of the game. He finished with six tackles.

Any other injuries?

These are the 2017 Giants, so yeah. Justin Pugh left the game when his back locked up on him again. D.J. Fluker was in and out of the action with a knee injury. And DT Damon Harrison was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

Was there anything positive to take away from the game?

Well, Evan Engram caught a 9-yard touchdown that tied the Giants’ record for rookie tight ends set by Bob Tucker in 1970. And Sterling Shepard played well, making a very strong one-handed grab.