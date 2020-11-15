Jabrill Peppers allowed the winning touchdown on a pass to Boston Scott three weeks ago. Was he thinking about that play when he sealed Sunday’s win with an open-field tackle of Scott on fourth down with 2:01 remaining?

Yes and no. Peppers said he wasn’t dwelling on that older matchup when he was in the middle of the new one.

"I was just thinking about making an open-field tackle and getting off the field," he said. "I wasn’t really thinking about it like, ‘Oh, I gave up this. Let me get this back.’ "

That said, the safety did note that he came into the game looking for revenge. "That was my mindset,’’ he said. "I have to make impact plays just to wash the bad taste out of my mouth."

Was he able to do that?

The win helped, but Peppers admitted that Scott probably still has bragging rights: "When you break it down, he had a highlight touchdown on me to win the game."

How good was the Giants’ defense?

It was the first game in a decade in which they did not allow an opponent to convert a single third-down play. The Eagles were 0-for-9 in the game (and 1-for-3 on fourth downs). The last team the Giants shut out on third down was the Cowboys, who were 0-for-10 in 2010.

For a defense that struggled on third downs earlier this season — "We couldn’t get off the field; it was embarrassing," safety Logan Ryan said last week of the early struggles —the ability to end drives is a critical step.

What was Daniel Jones thinking about when he scored on a 34-yard run to cap the opening drive?

"I just tried to stay on my feet that time," he said after failing to complete a potential 88-yard touchdown run in the last game against the Eagles. On that one, he face-planted on the turf, untouched by an opponent, and had to settle for an 80-yarder.

"It felt good to get in the end zone," he said of his first rushing score since he had two in his first start against the Bucs in September 2019.

This 34-yarder was the longest touchdown run by a Giants quarterback since Jeff Hostetler scored on a 47-yard run in 1991.

It was the fourth-longest touchdown run by a quarterback in the NFL this season, behind two from Lamar Jackson (50, 37) and Sam Darnold (46).

How did the offensive line rotation work with Will Hernandez back?

It didn’t — at least not until it had to. Rookie Shane Lemieux started at left guard and played there almost the entire game until right guard Kevin Zeitler left with a concussion in the fourth quarter. It was only then that Hernandez came in and returned to left guard, with Lemieux shifted to the right side. Joe Judge had promised a rotation at guard similar to the one he has used with his tackles upon Hernandez’s return, but that clearly was not the plan.

How money is Graham Gano?

So much so that after he kicked two field goals to extend his consecutive streak to 20, tying the second-longest in franchise history, the Giants announced that they had extended him through 2023.

Gano, who had a one-year deal at the start of the season, has not missed a field-goal attempt since a 57-yard try was wide left in Chicago in Week 2.

Was Golden Tate a factor in his return?

He had a catch for 38 yards that set up a key third-quarter touchdown, but aside from that, it was mostly a quiet game for him . . . just as it had been before he was benched last week for griping about his lack of opportunities. Tate was targeted five times, third most on the team, and caught two for 44 yards.