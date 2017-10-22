What happened on Landon Collins’ near-interception in the end zone?

Don’t ask him. “It was an interception,” he insisted after the game. The officials, however, disagreed and ruled that Collins and Seattle receiver Paul Richardson had simultaneous possession of the ball in the end zone. By rule, the ball in that situation is awarded to the offense.

But wasn’t Richardson’s leg out of bounds while the two players wrestled for the ball?

Yes, but it did not matter, according to referee Tony Corrente, who spoke to a pool reporter after the game. “The receiver went into the air, had control of the ball, lost control, re-grasped the ball and at the same time he did, the defender grabbed the ball also,” Corrente said. “They went to the ground simultaneously with the football. Then they started a little wrestling match. It’s over now. It’s over. The catch is established . . . At that point when they were on the ground together and tussling to begin with, the catch is over. That’s the touchdown.”

Even though it appeared that Collins came away with the ball for a moment?

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“After that is when he rolled over and we don’t have any clear view of, quote-unquote, anything happening after that,” Corrente said. “So that’s where it stands.”

Did the Giants agree with the call?

Pfft. As if. “That’s definitely the wrong call,” cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie said. “[Richardson] didn’t have possession at all.” Said Ben McAdoo: “I did not think he had possession of the ball before his foot hit the white. But again, we’ll go take a look at the tape and see what we can see.”

NFL videos

Wait, Tony Corrente? Isn’t he . . . ?

The referee who made the controversial no-touchdown call in the Jets-Patriots game at MetLife Stadium last week? Yup. This one was a little different, though. It was at the other end of the field.

How did Rodgers-Cromartie play after his suspension?

In a word, sparingly. And he said he was prepared for that. “That’s how it is, man,” he said of not playing in the early stages of the game. “You go away from the team, you have to earn your way back. All I could do was keep fighting.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Rodgers-Cromartie said the coaches told him that would be the case. He eventually came in after Janoris Jenkins had to leave with an injury. “I knew my role and I was ready for it,” he said. “When you get old, you take it how you want to take it. I can’t complain or get mad about when I’m in or out. When my name is called, I just have to be ready. I know it’s a long football season and I know one thing about corners, they always get hurt, so I know I’m going to get a chance to get back in there.”

What happened on Aldrick Rosas’ missed field goal?

He just pushed it to the right from 47 yards with a chance to tie the score at 10 early in the fourth quarter. “Everybody did their job except me,” the first-year kicker said. “I let the organization down, I let all the fans down, I let the whole team down. It doesn’t feel good to let everyone down.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Sterling Shepard looked good in practice this week. Why didn’t he play?

“We didn’t feel it was in Sterling’s best interests to play today,” McAdoo said of the decision to go without the one established wide receiver on the roster. Shepard missed a second straight game with a sprained ankle. The Giants also lost two other starters with injuries during the game: linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle) and tackle Justin Pugh (back). McAdoo did not have an update on their statuses in his postgame remarks.