Markus Golden said last week that he planned to "come with it" against the Giants, the team that traded him to the Cardinals in October. Did he?

Yes, and he wasted very little time. He punctuated the first possession of the game with a sack and a forced fumble against Daniel Jones, enveloping the quarterback with a bone-jarring face-to-face hit after he was unblocked at the line of scrimmage. He scooped the ball up and nearly scored before he was tackled at the 9-yard line. He finished the game with two tackles.

He must have been pretty angry with the Giants, right?

Other than his play, it didn’t seem so. After the game he shared a quick embrace with coach Joe Judge at midfield. And later in the first quarter he and Jones shared a quick conversation on the field during a change of possession. It seemed much less violent than Golden’s initial interaction with the quarterback.

Didn’t Jones already rid himself of turnover issues?

It seemed as if he had, but he put the ball on the ground three times on Sunday. He lost just the one on the Golden sack, but his sloppiness with the football did come back after several games in which he had been so careful. It was his first turnover since Week 8 against the Bucs and first lost fumble since Week 7 against the Eagles. "Just got to do a better job with it," Jones said. "I just gotta protect the ball."

Who is Haason Reddick?

He’s the linebacker who had five of the Cardinals’ eight sacks and accounted for 43 lost yards by the Giants on those plays. By contrast, the only Giants player on the team who gained more than 43 yards was running back Wayne Gallman (57).

Where were the Giants’ playmakers?

Good question. Golden Tate led the team in receiving yards and had one catch for 39 yards. Evan Engram at one point late in the fourth quarter had one catch for minus-1 yard. Sterling Shepard caught three passes for 35 yards, one of them accounting for 24. And Darius Slayton, the most-targeted receiver in the game for the Giants, caught just three of the eight passes in his direction for 31 yards.

What’s happened to the Giants’ special teams?

For the third straight week they were a detriment to success. The two previous times the Giants were able to overcome it and win, but on Sunday that wasn’t the case. Dion Lewis’ fumbled kickoff return in the second quarter led directly to a Cardinals touchdown and the Giants’ coverage on punts — and punting — was lackluster.

"This has been a phase that has been a strength for us for a large part of the year," said Judge, a special teams coach with the Patriots before coming to the Giants. "We have to make sure that we just keep on moving forward . . . [Sunday’s opponent] Cleveland is going to be a very good team in the kicking game. It’s going to take all week to prepare for them right there. So, we have to make sure schematically and fundamentally that we make improvements this week."

Which team has the most wins at MetLife Stadium this season?

It’s a three-way tie between the Giants, Cardinals and 49ers, all of whom have two.