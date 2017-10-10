With the Giants at 0-5, external focus quickly has shifted in the past month from a potential Super Bowl run to a potential franchise-changing draft pick. The Giants haven’t had a selection higher than 10 since 2004, when they traded the fourth selection for Eli Manning.

If they are in that situation again with, say, a top-five pick in 2018, it could mean an opportunity for the Giants to grab one of the highly-touted quarterbacks who will be available in April.

The current quarterback of the Giants said he is paying no mind to that chatter about any future quarterbacks of the Giants.

“My focus is the Denver Broncos,” Eli Manning said on Tuesday. “Going out there, getting a win. That’s it.”

At 36, Manning has two years left on his contract after this season. If the Giants do have an extremely high pick, they might consider making a change at a position that has been a source of stability for almost a decade and a half. They also have rookie Davis Webb on the roster and no real picture of what he’d be capable of doing in a game situation. Unless he takes the field at some point this season.

For now, though, Manning said he isn’t thinking about any of that. He just wants a victory.

“There’s a lot of great things in this game and losing, that’s the worst part of it,” he said. “That’s kind of the situation we’re in.”

Apple uncertain of role

A week after being benched, Eli Apple said he has no idea what his role will be against the Broncos.

“It’s uncertain right now,” the cornerback and 2016 first-round pick said on Tuesday. “It’s early in the week.”

Apple expressed his disappointment with being benched against the Chargers. He wound up rotating into the game with Ross Cockrell.

“Whatever they tell me,” Apple said, “I’m going to do.”

Giant steps

NFL Network reported that the Giants are scheduled to meet with 33-year-old free agent LT Branden Albert this week . . . Terrell Owens, 43, said on WFAN Tuesday that he asked his agent to reach out and “gauge the temperature” of signing with the receiver-needy Giants. “It’s probably not going to happen, but I’ve always kind of kept myself in decent enough shape to still go out and play,” Owens said. He has not appeared in an NFL game since 2010 . . . To replenish their practice squad the Giants signed WR Kalif Raymond and OL Ethan Cooper. Cooper played at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Ben McAdoo’s alma mater.