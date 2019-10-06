Golden Tate must be happy to be back, right?

Actually . . . The wide receiver who made his Giants debut after serving a four-game PED suspension seemed frustrated by his lack of a significant role in the offense. He caught the first pass of the game in the Giants’ 28-10 loss to the Vikings, but then caught just two more for the rest of the game and none until deep into the fourth quarter. Asked whether that is the kind of playing time he will have going forward, Tate smirked.

“You know I hope not,” he said. “I hope not. I want to be out there as much as possible. But we’ll see. It’s the first week back for me. I hope my role increases, but we’ll see.”

How unhappy is Pat Shurmur with the officiating this season?

Very. Twice in his postgame news conference on Sunday he was asked about calls against the Giants and twice he told reporters to “hold that thought.” In other words, Shurmur is trying to avoid a fine for being critical of the officials, but he clearly is near his limit.

“I’m going to get to it at some point,” Shurmur said of a rant that is clearly percolating, “and it’s going to be epic.”

Which plays on Sunday pushed Shurmur closer to the brink?

Probably the lack of a pass interference on the third-down fade to Evan Engram (which Shurmur could have challenged if he felt that strongly about it and even Engram said was not a penalty-worthy defense), the low hit at the legs of Daniel Jones on which Nate Solder was flagged for a hold, and the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on DeAndre Baker.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Yeah, what happened on that one? What naughty words did Baker say to draw a flag?

He says he didn’t use any foul language. “I just yelled ‘Let’s go! Let’s go!,’” Baker said. “No profanity or anything like that.” It was clearly enough to be interpreted as taunting, though. “Just competing and being a little chippy,” Baker said of the play early in the third quarter that turned a third-and-8 in Giants territory into first-and-10 at midfield. “I was surprised. Just have to tone it down a little bit.” Four plays later, Adam Thielen caught a 9-yard touchdown pass against Baker to make it 24-10.

What happened on the safety?

After Jabrill Peppers forced a fumble at the 1 to stop a touchdown run in the second quarter, the Giants’ first play was a handoff to rookie running back Jon Hilliman who was swallowed up in the end zone by the Vikings for a 1-yard loss and two points. “That just sucks,” guard Kevin Zeitler said of the execution. “They did a little changeup and we didn’t get it picked up. It’s as simple as it is. They took advantage and we have to go to work to make sure that never happens again.”

Who’s the dude with the hair?

That’s rookie ILB Josiah Tauaefa, who was promoted from the practice squad this week because of injuries at the position. He did not start, but at the end of the game he was flying around the field making plays. He finished with three tackles, including one for a loss, which might be enough to earn him an increased role in the defense on a short week against the Patriots. As for the hair, Tauaefa’s flow does remind one of former Steelers safety Troy Polamalu who, like Tauaefa, is of Samoan decent. He’s also Tauaefa’s favorite player.

Any good firsts for the Giants?

Rookie receiver Darius Slayton caught his first career touchdown, a 35-yarder against Pro Bowl CB Xavier Rhodes. Second-year defensive lineman RJ McIntosh registered his first career sack, one of three by the Giants’ defense.

With Brian Heyman