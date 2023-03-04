A look at a few players the Giants could be interested in drafting

The Giants have plenty of needs as free agency and the NFL Draft await on the football calendar. With the NFL Scouting Combine wrapping up, the Giants can dream about a few big-name first-round draft picks. A look at some players who may — or may not — be there to intrigue the Giants with the 25th pick:

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt, 6-0, 185: In 12 starts for the Volunteers, he earned first-team Associated Press All-American honors. He led the Vols with 67 catches, which ranked fifth in the nation, and averaged 18.9 yards per catch. His 1,267 receiving yards ranked fifth in the nation. Asked Friday who he thinks the top wideout in the draft class is, Hyatt replied: “Jalin Daveon Hyatt. Definitely No. 1.”

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., 6-2, 193: Profiled in Newsday on Friday, he ran a 4.47 40 at the Combine, which moved NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah to say on-air, “Great time.” He has an enormous wingspan, with arms that were measured at 34 inches in Indianapolis. The Giants love Adoree' Jackson and Wink Martindale needs another cornerback. The Steelers could have designs on making this a legacy pick.

Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College, 5-10, 172: He's elusive and has speed to separate. Forces missed tackles. Caught 78 balls for 1,077 yards and 12 TDs while forcing a bunch of missed tackles. Not ideal size, given that Giants have 5-8 Wan’Dale Robinson returning.

Edge rusher BJ Ojulari, LSU: The younger brother of Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, he won’t turn 21 until April 5. (Once upon a time, the Bills drafted Tremaine Edmunds in 2018 when he was only 19.) Ojulari had a great career at LSU, earning All-SEC honors last season. He said his brother is “like a mentor to me” and that he leans on him “a lot.” The scouting report on Ojulari suggests he has excellent instincts and a high football IQ. He excels at reading plays and anticipating what the offense will do, which allows him to be disruptive.

While not an early-round prospect, Princeton receiver Andrei Iosivas is intriguing. He’s 6-3, 212 pounds and calls Honolulu home. Iosivas tracks the ball well and makes good mid-air adjustments. He has the size and arm length to create a large catch radius for his quarterback. He’s also an All-American heptathlete. Translation: Plenty athletic. A later-round steal?