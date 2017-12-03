Giants vs. Raiders

For the first time since 2004, Eli Manning did not start at quarterback as the Giants fell to the Oakland Raiders, 24-17, in a Week 13 NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, at Oc.o Coliseum.

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) scores a touchdown in front of New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

New York Giants' Shane Smith (43) tackles Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King (7) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo watches action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith (3) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

New York Giants middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) and strong safety Landon Collins (21) tackled Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

Oakland Raiders quarterback EJ Manuel (3) passes as New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (90) applies pressure during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith (3) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) sacks and forces a fumble from New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Mack recovered the fumble.

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) sacks and forces a fumble from New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Mack recovered the fumble.

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sits for the national anthem before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

New York Giants defensive back Brandon Dixon, right, forces Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) to fumble the ball, which strong safety Landon Collins (21) recovered, during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo, second from left, talks with quarterback Geno Smith, center, Eli Manning, right, and Davis Webb, left, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) scores a touchdown past New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins (21) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) runs in front of Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

New York Giants running back Orleans Darkwa (26) scores a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith, left, sits on the bench with quarterback Eli Manning (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

New York Giants running back Orleans Darkwa (26) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

A New York Giants holds up a sign for Giants head coach Ben McAdoo during the first half of an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Giants in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.