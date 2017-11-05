How bad was this one?

Epically bad. Historically bad. All-of-the-above bad.

The 51-17 loss was the Giants’ worst since a 38-0 loss at Carolina on Sept. 22, 2013 and the most one-sided at home since Nov. 15, 1998 (37-3 to Green Bay). Their previous largest deficit in MetLife Stadium was 30 points (40-10) to Indianapolis on Nov. 3, 2014.

The Rams’ 51 points were the most by a Giants opponent since Nov. 28, 2015, when the Giants lost in New Orleans, 52-49. It was the highest point total they allowed at home since Dec. 12, 1964, in a 52-21 loss to Cleveland (which was also the last home game in which they trailed by at least 38 points, as they did when it was 48-10 on Sunday). It was the fifth highest total given up by the Giants at home (63 by the Chicago Cardinals in 1948, 56 by the Chicago Bears in 1943, 52 by the Rams in 1948 and the Browns in 1964).

The last opposing team to score 50 points in a Giants home game was Washington on Sept. 19, 1999, in a 50-21 victory.

How did Sterling Shepard look in his return?

Rusty. After missing two and a half games with a sprained ankle, the wide receiver came back and played the entire game. He was mostly lined up in the slot, although the Giants did move him around a bit and even had him in the backfield at one point. He was targeted nine times and caught five passes for 70 yards, including a long of 37. The play he looked the best on was a deep post route in which he had a step on the defense, but Eli Manning overthrew him for an incompletion.

Who were some of those guys on defense?

Because of injuries, there were a few Giants who saw their first extended playing time. Rookie DE Avery Moss started and after a slow beginning — he was beaten badly by veteran OT Andrew Whitworth for a 36-yard run on the first Rams snap of the game — he settled in and had six tackles, the only two quarterback hits by the Giants, and a batted-down pass. The Giants also pressed LB Curtis Grant into service when Keenan Robinson left with a quad injury. Grant had six tackles, too.

Did the Giants’ streak of allowing a touchdown to a tight end continue?

Yes, and it did not take long for it to reach an NFL-record nine regular-season games in a row. Tyler Higbee caught the first touchdown pass of the game for the Rams just 4:05 into the action to put that tension out of the way early. The Giants have now allowed a league-high nine touchdown receptions to tight ends this season.

With Eli Manning getting yanked in the fourth quarter for Geno Smith, is there anyone on the Giants who has played every snap this season?

Yes. Left tackle Ereck Flowers. He is the team’s new iron man.

Can you give me ANYTHING positive?

Well, if you look hard enough. Manning did throw for 220 yards, which gives him 50,034 for his career and made him only the seventh player in NFL history to reach 50,000 (Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Dan Marino and John Elway are the others). He topped the plateau on a 37-yard hookup with Shepard in the fourth quarter. Tavarres King caught the first regular-season touchdown of his career to tie the score at 7. And Evan Engram continued to rack up impressive numbers with four catches for 70 yards and a touchdown, although he was targeted 10 times and did have several drops.

Oh, and the Giants’ next game is against the winless 49ers in San Francisco. So even if they lose it, they should improve their draft positioning.